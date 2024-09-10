“Created in response to player requests for the return of this ’80s-era cult favorite”: Gibson channels Superstrat and PRS vibes as it revives its Victory model for the first time in 40 years

The Victory's revival was first teased late last year, and the offset double-cut has been rebooted with a few choice tweaks

Gibson Victory
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has officially revived its Superstrat-style Victory electric guitar model from the 1980s, nearly exactly a year after the firm’s CEO had teased its imminent return in a social media post.

The Gibson Victory is a quirky offset double-cut design that was first produced and made available during a short period in the ’80s. It was, effectively, Gibson’s answer to the Superstrat hype that took hold during the decade.

