“A new layer of expressiveness”: Meet the Verso Sine – a futuristic electric with freely movable pickups that looks to redefine how you interact with your guitar

NAMM 2025: The NAMM show isn’t just about legacy brands unveiling new additions to familiar lineups: it’s also for experimentalists that are looking to break new ground in instrument innovation – and Verso is continuing that tradition with its bonkers new Sine electric guitar.

Indeed, you need only take a glance at the Verso Sine to realize you’re not dealing with your average six-string here, but the developments it ushers in for guitar design go way beyond the outlandish looks and futuristic – albeit slightly intimidating – ergonomics.

Because although the Verso Sine looks very much like a guitar of the future, it behaves like one, too: not only does it have freely movable pickups, it also boasts an interactive Sine Pad that looks to revolutionize expression on the guitar.

Starting with the pickup system – because that’s something Verso employs across its entire collection – the Sine offers a three-dimensional pickup setup, which effectively replaces a fixed selector switch with a far more experimental alternative approach.

(Image credit: Verso)

In action, all you have to do is literally grab the pickup – which has been magnetically mounted to a wrap-around steel pickguard – and slide it to its desired location. Want some fatter neck pickup tones? Easy. Fancy beefing up the leads with more bridge action? No problem. Want to experiment endlessly with every position in between, or try something entirely new? Help yourself.

But that’s only part of the story. The Verso Sine’s pickguard also doubles as a Sine Pad, which can be pressed in order to control volume swells.

Not only that, thanks to some Lehle-design tech, reverb trails and pitch can also be adjusted on the fly through playing with the pad by connecting it to pedals and synths. Elsewhere, there’s a USB MIDI control for DAW compatibility, and master volume and pickup blend knobs.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Verso) (Image credit: Verso) (Image credit: Verso) (Image credit: Verso)

Despite the flashy tech, Verso has clearly refused to compromise on components, with the Sine offering a solid ash body, C-shape neck in either ash, maple, cherry, oak or walnut, and 22 Jescar Jumbo frets.

It also has Schaller locking tuners, a solid brass bridge with a bone saddle, either a 16” or 9.5”-16” compound radius, and is available in either six- or seven-string configurations.

“Sine is a solid body electric guitar built around one idea: Playfulness,” explains Verso. “It redefines your interaction with sound. Featuring the innovative Sine Pad and a freely movable pickup system, it allows for precise, mechanical control over volume, adding a new layer of expressiveness to your playing.”

The Verso Sine is available to order now from €2,970 (approx. $3,060).

Visit Verso for more.