Electro-Harmonix Introduces Bass Clone Chorus Pedal

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

Electro-Harmonix has released the Bass Clone, a chorus pedal with core circuitry that is nearly identical to the legendary Small Clone chorus, but with added features especially for bass.

Chorus is a combination of modulated and dry signals. The Bass Clone’s Crossover switch cuts low end from the modulated signal so the pedal delivers a more accurately articulated bottom end with excellent note definition. The Bass Clone’s Treble control affects the whole signal while the Bass control only affects the dry half. Together with the Crossover switch, they provide precise sound shaping that lets the player achieve a tight, focused bass guitar sound with a well-defined low end and shimmering chorus on top.

The Bass Clone features a compact footprint plus true bypass switching for maximum signal path integrity when in bypass mode. It runs on a 9V battery or an optional EHX 9.6DC/200mA AC adapter.

The Bass Clone is available now with a U.S. List Price of $90.40.

