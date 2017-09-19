Electro-Harmonix Unveils Superego+ Synth Engine/Multi-Effect Pedal

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

Electro-Harmonix has unveiled the Superego+, a new pedal that builds on the synthesis platform of the Superego Synth Engine and adds an array of new features.

From the company: The Superego+ springboards off the Superego’s ability to create synth effects, sound layers, glissandos, infinite sustain and more with the addition of a complete effects section featuring 11 effect types, an EXP input for effect parameter control plus an EXT jack for a three-button controller.

The Superego+ is equipped with the following effects:

• DETUNE: pitch detune, EXP pedal controls pitch

• DELAY: warm, analog sounding delay, feedback is preset, EXP controls delay time up to 2 seconds

• ECHO: pristine digital delay, feedback is preset, EXP pedal controls delay time up to 2 seconds

• FLANGE: Electric Mistress style w/filter matrix, rate and feedback. EXP pedal controls rate

• PHASE: Small Stone style phase shifting with rate and depth control. EXP controls rate

• MOD: pitch-based vibrato or chorus. EXP controls rate

• ROTARY: rotary speaker style sound. Depth controls tweeter/horn balance. EXP pedal controls rate

• TREM 1: sine wave tremolo. EXP controls rate

• TREM 2: square wave tremolo. EXP controls rate

• PITCH: pitch shifting effect over a +/- one octave range. EXP controls whammy

• FILTER: resonant low-pass filter. EXP pedal controls frequency.

The pedal’s user interface provides exceptional control and flexibility. The Superego+ is equipped with Dry, Effect, Attack, Decay, Threshold, Layer and Gliss knobs, plus Rate and Depth knobs for the Effects Section. Four foot-switchable Freeze modes: Moment, Sustain, Auto and Latch, plus a Live Effects mode where the dry signal is routed thru the built-in effects and the internal synth engine is disabled, are also included.

The polyphonic Superego+ works with guitar as well as other instruments including bass, keyboards, vocals, drums, etc. The pedal is available now, comes equipped with an EHX 9.6DC-200 AC Adaptor and features a U.S. Street Price of $250.

For more information, visit ehx.com.