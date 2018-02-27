Elixir Launches New Extended Range Strings for Electric Guitar

Elixir has expanded its lineup of electric guitar strings to include nine new sets for extended range guitars, and made two new Polyweb coated string sets and 20 new electric singles available.

Elixir Strings offers three coatings for electric guitar strings to complement every guitarist’s desired tone and feel. Optiweb coating offers a crisp tone and natural feel while Polyweb coating features a warm tone and slick feel. Nanoweb coating offers a bright tone and smooth feel.

You can check out the full line of new extended range Elixir strings below.

For more info, stop by elixirstrings.com.

New Elixir Extended Range Electric Strings Available:

• Elixir Strings 7-String Electric Guitar Strings with Optiweb Coating, Super Light (.009-.052)

• Elixir Strings 7-String Electric Guitar Strings with Optiweb Coating, Light (.010-.056)

• Elixir Strings 7-String Electric Guitar Strings with Optiweb Coating, Light/Heavy (.010-.059)

• Elixir Strings 7-String Electric Guitar Strings with Optiweb Coating, Medium (.011-.059)

• Elixir Strings 8-String Electric Guitar Strings with Optiweb Coating, Light (.010-.074)

• Elixir Strings 7-String Electric Guitar Strings with Nanoweb Coating, Super Light (.009-.052)

• Elixir Strings 7-String Electric Guitar Strings with Nanoweb Coating, Light/Heavy (.010-.059)

• Elixir Strings 7-String Electric Guitar Strings with Nanoweb Coating, Medium (.011-.059)

• Elixir Strings 8-String Electric Guitar Strings with Nanoweb Coating, Light (.010-.074)