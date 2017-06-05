Erlend Krauser Demos the Kemper Profiler

Here’s a video featuring guitarist Erlend Krauser demoing the Kemper Profiler.

While working on his new solo album, Krauser—who spent 20-plus years as a guitarist in the James Last Orchestra—was looking for a rig that could do it all.

He needed a setup that could not only stand up to rigorous touring use, but that could deliver an array of customizable sounds and tones. The guitarist found what he was looking for in the Charvel San Dimas Guthrie Govan model and a Kemper Profiler. Check out the clip below to hear the rig in action.

For more on Kemper, visit kemper-amps.com.