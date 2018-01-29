Ernie Ball Introduces New Everlast, Prodigy Picks, Instrument Cables

Ernie Ball has announced a number of new products for 2018, among them two new picks, and a new line of instrument and audio cables.

The new Everlast picks are manufactured from highly durable Delrin material for a more secure non-slip surface. They are available in eight different thicknesses that are fluorescent color-coded as follows: 0.48mm (Blue); 0.60mm (Pink); 0.73mm (Orange); 0.88mm (Green); 1.0MM (Purple); 1.14mm (Red); 1.5mm (Yellow); and 2.0mm (Teal). The Everlast Picks are also available in 12-pack bags.

They will be available starting at a street price of $4.99 SRP/$7.99 MAP.

Ernie Ball Prodigy Picks (Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Ernie Ball Prodigy Picks

Ernie Ball's new Prodigy picks are available in two sizes: the Prodigy Pick (Standard) and Prodigy Pick Mini, both offered in two thicknesses: 1.5mm (Black) and 2.0mm (white).

The picks are made from wear-resistant Delrin material for a more secure, non-slip surface. The beveled edge and sharp point allow for less drag, added articulation and precise control while playing.

Features include:

• Matte black Delrin finish 1.5mm thick

• Matte white Delrin Finish 2.0mm thick

• Non-slip surface

• Sizes: Prodigy standard / Prodigy mini thicknesses: 1.5mm / 2.0mm

• Strong, durable construction

• Sharp edge for precise control

• Beveled edge for articulation

• Available in six-pack bags

The picks are available at a street price of $9.99 per six-pack.

Ernie Ball Instrument and Audio Cables (Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Ernie Ball Instrument and Audio Cables

Ernie Ball's new instrument, microphone, patch and speaker cables are ultra-durable, include a 99.95% oxygen-free copper conductor, are dual-shielded for durability and low noise and come with a limited lifetime warranty.

The instrument cables feature a design made with components that are built to last, delivering reliably clear tone with crisp highs, tight mids and rich harmonics. Multiple shielding materials preserve the signal with low handling noise, and the PVC exterior or wide selection of braided jacket exteriors provides a long-lasting, tangle-resistant experience.

Ernie Ball speaker cables feature dual stranded 16-gauge conductors, delivering a reliably clear signal, and a durable PVC jacket exterior that ensures long-lasting performance.

Ernie Ball microphone cables feature dual conductors, delivering a reliably clear signal and natural frequency response. Multiple shielding materials preserve the signal with low handling noise, and the durable PVC jacket exterior ensures long-lasting performance.

Cable features:

• Ultra-durable, flexible construction

• Noise-free design: dual-shielding protection (Instrument mic and patch cable)

• 99.95% oxygen-free copper to resist corrosion

• Flexible, tangle-resistant performance

• Clear tone with crisp highs, tight mids, and rich harmonics (Instrument and patch cable)

• Roadworthy construction

• Limited lifetime warranty

Ernie Ball instrument cables come in 10-foot, 20-foot and 30-foot lengths. A braided instrument cable is available in a 25-foot length. Instrument cable pricing varies from $19.99—$39.99 SRP/MAP.

Ernie Ball microphone cables are available in a 25-foot length with pricing of $29.99 SRP/MAP.

Ernie Ball speaker cables are available in 3-foot and 6-foot lengths with prices varying from $12.99—$14.99 SRP/MAP.

Ernie Ball patch cables come in 6-inch, 1-foot and 1.5-feet in length and are available starting at $6.99 SRP/MAP.

For more info, stop by ernieball.com.