Ernie Ball Launches New Expression Tremolo Pedal

Earlier today, Ernie Ball announced the newest pedal in its popular Expression Series line: the Expression Tremolo. The new pedal joins the Ambient Delay and the Expression Overdrive, which our very own Paul Riario demoed back in 2016.
The Expression Tremolo pedal features a sleek, compact design thatmaximizes playability as it minimizes the footprint on your pedalboard or floor. Players can unlock a virtually limitless tonal palette that can’t be matched by traditional“on/off” stompboxes. The new pedal features a sealed aircraftaluminum chassis that offers a mechanically and electrically superior experience byprotecting internal components from outside elements.
PRODUCT FEATURES:
- Five different tremolo waveforms: Slow Rise, Slow Fall, Sine,Square and Harmonic
- Control depth, rate or both simultaneously with treadle
- Spring reverb level adjustment (foot-gesture controlled)
- Mono Input/Mono Output
- 9V Input (power supply not included).
For more information, watch the video above and visit this pedal's page on ernieball.com.