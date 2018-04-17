Ernie Ball Launches New Expression Tremolo Pedal

Ernie Ball's brand-new Expression Tremolo pedal: foot and sneaker not included. (Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Earlier today, Ernie Ball announced the newest pedal in its popular Expression Series line: the Expression Tremolo. The new pedal joins the Ambient Delay and the Expression Overdrive, which our very own Paul Riario demoed back in 2016.

The Expression Tremolo pedal features a sleek, compact design thatmaximizes playability as it minimizes the footprint on your pedalboard or floor. Players can unlock a virtually limitless tonal palette that can’t be matched by traditional“on/off” stompboxes. The new pedal features a sealed aircraftaluminum chassis that offers a mechanically and electrically superior experience byprotecting internal components from outside elements.

PRODUCT FEATURES:

Five different tremolo waveforms: Slow Rise, Slow Fall, Sine,Square and Harmonic

Control depth, rate or both simultaneously with treadle

Spring reverb level adjustment (foot-gesture controlled)

Mono Input/Mono Output

9V Input (power supply not included).

For more information, watch the video above and visit this pedal's page on ernieball.com.

