Ernie Ball Music Man and John Petrucci Introduce JP16 Artist Series Guitar

Ernie Ball Music Man has announced the JP16, a new guitar designed in collaboration with Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci. This guitar is part of the Ernie Ball Music Man Artist Series, alongside models designed with St. Vincent (Annie Clark), Maroon 5’s James Valentine, Steve Lukather, Albert Lee and Steve Morse. Pre-orders start July 1.

Crafted in Ernie Ball Music Man’s San Luis Obispo, California, factory with support from the award-winning engineering team at Ernie Ball Music Man, the JP16 was created using the company’s unique design process, which provides artists unrestricted access to the factory and engineering teams to realize truly original designs from the ground up. The goal of all signature models at Ernie Ball Music Man is to produce instruments that perfectly fit the artist’s form, playing style and personal tastes.

“I’ve worked with Ernie Ball for years and the creation of this guitar is very special to me,” Petrucci says. “Working with the team to bring my vision to life was extraordinary—they took what was in my head and created what is, for me, the perfect guitar.”

"For the last 16 years both the Ernie Ball Music Man design team and I have forged an incredibly tight relationship—the strong connection between us has created some of my life's best work,” said Ernie Ball CEO Sterling Ball. “It’s key that we really dig in and create something unique together—this is not a name branded on a headstock kind of thing. To be able to work with such amazing and diverse talents like Annie Clark, James Valentine and John Petrucci is incredibly rewarding.”

The Ernie Ball Music Man John Petrucci “JP16” offers an ideal combination of the JP15 and the original Ernie Ball Music Man John Petrucci signature model. The JP16 retains the styling of the current JP15, with highlights including a lightweight basswood body, high gloss Black Lava finish, and a new Floyd Rose 1000 Pro Floating Tremolo system. The JP16 also features the return of the original scooped forearm contour, which will provide hours of playing comfort. First fret JP16 logo, stainless steel frets and a smokey ebony fretboard are standard options on the ultra thin and fast figured, roasted maple neck. The JP16 comes with Schaller tuning machines as standard, a pair of custom DiMarzio Sonic Ecstasy humbuckers, and 20+ dB gain boost push/push volume pot provide the JP16 with plenty of sizzling tone. The guitar sports a 25.5-inch scale, gun-oil finish, 17-inch radius, and Ernie Ball’s trademarked 4-over-2 headstock and compensated nut, designed for superior tuning stability.

The Ernie Ball Music Man JP16 will be available for pre-sale July 1 at a U.S. street price of $2,499.

For more information, visit this guitar's page at music-man.com.