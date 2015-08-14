Ernie Ball Music Man's New Guitars, Basses, Amps and More: 2016 Guitar World Buyer's Guide

This month, we’re showing off the hottest gear from the all-new 2016 Guitar World Buyer's Guide, which collects the latest and greatest gear from a host of manufacturers.
Today, we present a host of new products from Ernie Ball and Ernie Ball Music Man.
Be sure to check out the photo gallery below. Remember to click on the magnifying glass to take a closer look at each item. Enjoy!
For more about Ernie Ball Music Man, visit music-man.com.
Image 1 of 23
Image 2 of 23
Image 3 of 23
Image 4 of 23
Image 5 of 23
Image 6 of 23
Image 7 of 23
Image 8 of 23
Image 9 of 23
Image 10 of 23
Image 11 of 23
Image 12 of 23
Image 13 of 23
Image 14 of 23
Image 15 of 23
Image 16 of 23
Image 17 of 23
Image 18 of 23
Image 19 of 23
Image 20 of 23
Image 21 of 23
Image 22 of 23
Image 23 of 23