Esoterik Guitars Unveils New Mid-Level 2015 Model, the DR3

Esoterik Guitars has released the third guitar of its new 2015 mid-level series, the DR3.

From the company:

The Esoterik DR3 features amazing tone, response, control and sustain. It combines a five-piece walnut/figured maple neck secured between a lightweight alder body, 24 easily accessible jumbo stainless steel frets on an ebony fretboard, 25.5-inch scale length, bass side pearl dots and glow-in-the-dark side dots on a 16-inch radius board.

This model also features a conveniently located spoke nut truss rod and a natural/clear satin finish to protect and beautify the wood. This guitar comes loaded with Seymour Duncan Blackouts, a Kahler tremolo, a GraphTech nut (placed before the lock for optimum tone) and Gotoh 510 mini tuners.

It comes with a separate bridge volume and neck volume knob, one master tone knob and a three way toggle. The wood matched electronics cavity cover plate also features a laser engraving with the Esoterik Sun logo. The DR3 headstock is topped with a rosewood overlay with a mother-of-pearl inlaid logo. All new Esoterik Guitars include a hard-shell case.

Temporary/Direct Wholesale Price: $1,376

Features:

Alder Body

Neck Through Design

5 Piece Walnut and Figured Maple Neck

24 easily accessible Jumbo Stainless Steel Frets

25.5” Scale Length

Glow In The Dark (Luminlay) Side Dots

Spoke Nut Truss Rod

Seymour Duncan Blackout Pickups

Kahler Bridge

GraphTech Nut

Gotoh 510 Tuners

Amazing Body Contours - Carved Top/Concave Back

Laser Engraved Cover Plate

Natural/Clear Finish

All Esoterik guitars are designed and set up in San Luis Obispo, California, before being shipped to the customer. All 2015 models can be purchased direct at temporary wholesale prices at esoterikguitars.com.