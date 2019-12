EVH 5150 Chorus Pedal (Image credit: EVH)

EVH has debuted its new 5150 Chorus pedal.

The new pedal is based on a legendary chorus unit that Eddie Van Halen used on Van Halen tracks like "Pretty Woman," "Cathedral" and more.

The 5150 Chorus has a three-knob setup—Volume, Tone, and Intensity—with Input and Output Level pad switches, mono and stereo outputs and an internal True/Buffered Bypass switch for modern rig flexibility.

The price of the 5150 Chorus has yet to be determined.

For more on the pedal, head on over to jimdunlop.com.