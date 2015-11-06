EVH Gear Introduces "Lunchbox" Sized 5150III 15W LBX Head

Don’t let the size of the new EVH 5150III 15W LBX guitar amp head fool you. The easy-to-carry “lunchbox” head is a sonic behemoth that's packaged with tons of massive tone and crunch.

With five JJ ECC83S (12AX7) and two JJ EL84 tubes—for incredible high-gain sound—it performs like an arena-filling champ. Two flexible channels, the famous EVH Blue “Crunch” and Red “Full Burn,” combined with the familiar low/mid/high/presence tone controls, a global resonance knob and a 1/4” power switch make it easy to dial-in everything from subtle overdrive tones to the roaring Variac-less “brown” sound.

“This is one badass little amp…a beast in a box!” Eddie Van Halen says.

The head also includes a footswitch that allows you to effortlessly switch between channels.

The 5150III 15W LBX will be available online and in select dealers this month. MSRP: $965.50

