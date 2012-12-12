Fargen Amplification Announces John Lennon Signature Guitar Amplifiers

Fargen Amplification has announced a new line of John Lennon signature guitar amplifiers. This is the first time Lennon's name has been associated with any amp or effect.

The John Lennon Artist series features white components throughout, plus an acoustically transparent, UV-protected grill cloth that serves as the canvas for Lennon’s artwork. Five of the late former Beatle's designs are available in limited numbered editions of 11 each.

The company's next release will be a limited-edition Imagine series amplifier that's finished in gloss white lacquer with elements of Lennon’s artwork included. The Imagine series will be available soon and will be offered in a limited edition of 51.

Both amps include a design that dampens cabinet vibration. They utilize Fargen’s “Decade Switch," which allows the player to switch between Lennon's various tones from different decades.

“I am proud, excited and truly humbled to have the honor to build this line," says Ben Fargen, founder. "John Lennon is an iconic artist, poet, musician and composer, and I am thrilled to bring the vintage John Lennon vibe to his fans and to musicians across all genres that have been influenced and moved by his genius.”

Fargen will release additional designs in its John Lennon Artist series, as well as a production series amplifier based on the circuit, plus two effect pedals.

Artist Series MSRP: $4,999 USD

For more information about the John Lennon Artist series, visit fargenamps.com.

From Fargen Amplification: Attending NAMM? Visit us at booth 2595.