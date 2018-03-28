Trending

Fender and Joe Bonamassa Announce ‘59 Twin Amp JB Edition

Fender and Joe Bonamassa have launched the new ‘59 Twin Amp JB Edition. The amp—a reissue of Fender's “high-powered" ‘59 tweed Twin Amp—represents the first time in 60 years that Fender has released a “high powered” tweed twin model.

"The king of amps is back," Bonamassa said in a press release. "It is one of the greatest amplifiers ever built, if not the greatest amplifier ever built."

Designed and handmade to Bonamassa’s specifications in Corona, California, the amp features a classic 80-watt Fender 5F8A circuit, a hand-wired eyelet board and Fender vintage-style “yellow” paper-foil-resin tone capacitors for original tweed-era tone and nuance. Three premium 12AX7 preamp tubes, a quartet of 6L6 output tubes that are matched and rated for high output and an internal bias pot also come standard.

The amp also features a 5AR4 rectifier tube, Bright and Normal channels with high-and low-gain inputs, custom Mercury Magnetics transformers, as well as two amp-exclusive 12” Celestion JB85 speakers.

The amp is housed in a finger-joined solid pine cabinet and features a lightly distressed cosmetic treatment with a lacquered tweed covering, Fifties-style grille cloth and a steel-reinforced leather strap handle.

The Fender '59 Twin-Amp JB Edition will be available for $3,499.99 in limited quantities exclusively at joebonamassa.com.

For more information, check out the video above and head on over to fender.com.