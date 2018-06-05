Fender Debuts New Limited-Edition Jazz-Tele Hybrid

Fender Limited Edition Jazz-Tele Hybrid (Image credit: fender.com)

You may recall that, a couple months back, Fender announced a new line of limited edition hybrid guitars called the "Parallel Universe" series. The company began the line with a much buzzed-about Strat-Tele hybrid, then bolstered its ranks last month with the American Elite Telecaster HSS. Now, Fender has further added to the line with its brand-new Jazz-Tele hybrid.

The Jazz-Tele pairs American Vintage ’65 Jazzmaster single coil pickups and a floating vibrato with Tele Deluxe looks. Its ash body is topped with nitrocellulose lacquer in 2-Color Sunburst and Surf Green finishes, and paired with a mid-’60s C-shaped maple neck with a 9.5”-radius rosewood fretboard.

The guitar also features an American Professional bridge—which features Mustang saddles—and the ‘floral’ Fender logo on the headstock. The guitar also comes with a hardshell case and a certificate of authenticity.

The Strat-Tele hybrid is available now for $1,999.99.

For more on the guitar, head on over to fender.com.