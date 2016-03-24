Fender Launches The Edge Signature Stratocaster and Deluxe Amp

(Image credit: Fender Musical Instruments)

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) is proud to introduce The Edge Signature Stratocaster and The Edge Deluxe amplifier to its signature series collection.

U2 guitarist and sound icon The Edge collaborated closely with the Fender team to design and produce the U.S. made guitar and amplifier.

The Fender Signature Series is geared toward product progression and storytelling, creating instruments designed to the unique specifications of the world’s most iconic artists.

“The Stratocaster is one of those instruments I have always had a strong connection with. To me it has a raw tonal personality that inspires innovation and discovery. As a creative tool it continues to drive my writing and guitar playing,” said The Edge. “Working with Fender and their Custom Shop over the last two years, we have been able to refine the design of my signature guitar and amplifier to a place that matches as close to humanly possible the sound I hear in my head.”

These two products, each marked with a logo badge hand-designed by Edge himself, are sure to deliver creative inspiration to players of all levels, deriving from the sounds created by the sonic icon himself. The Edge Stratocaster and The Deluxe Amplifier are both available for consumer purchase now. Also available is a 2.5” leather strap personally designed by The Edge, and constructed from two layers of soft garment leather.

THE EDGE STRATOCASTER

The Edge Strat is engineered for top-notch performance with versatile tone and effortless playing. Unique features include a pair of special Custom Shop Fat 50s single-coil pickups with flat pole pieces, a DiMarzio FS-1 bridge pickup, upgraded quartersawn maple neck with “C”-shaped profile and 9.5” maple fingerboard, modern two-point synchronized tremolo bridge with pop-in arm and fully adjustable saddles. The Edge’s signature is also included on the front of the large Seventies-style headstock.

The elegant guitar combines the classic curves, appointments and effortless playability of the Stratocaster with modern enhancements and materials to create a dream instrument for players and U2 fans alike.

THE EDGE DELUXE

The Edge Deluxe signature model is an updated take on the classic ’57 tweed Deluxe used to craft the Edge’s sonic identity. This amp also produces the tone and articulation of the vintage Fender Deluxe amps that are an important part of the artist’s complex multi-amp effects setup.

This 12-watt hand-wired amp features modified circuitry for tighter low-end response and high-impact tone, a 12” Celestion Blue speaker, custom-tapered volume control and altered component values that tighten up low-end frequency response. The Edge himself also hand-designed the special grille logo badge, which distinguishes the traditional tweed amp as a distinctive tool for guitarists everywhere.

For more information, visit fender.com.