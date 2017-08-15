Fender Releases Jimi Hendrix Monterey Stratocaster

(Image credit: Ken Marcus/Courtesy of Fender)

At last month's Summer NAMM Show, Fender announced a series of new artist signature models, one of which was the Jimi Hendrix Monterey Stratocaster.

Today, Fender officially launched the model, which is based on the guitar Hendrix used during his Monterey Pop Festival performance, which he concluded with the sacrificial burning of the hand-painted Stratocaster.

Fender created the model to honor the 50th anniversary of that iconic performance, which permanently altered the course of rock music.

The guitar is equipped with a trio of vintage-style single-coil Stratocaster pickups and a “C”-shaped maple neck, which bears a vintage-style 7.25”-radius pau ferro fingerboard with 21 vintage-sized frets for a playing feel just like the original. The six-screw synchronized tremolo is perfect for unleashing dive-bombs and other sonic expressions.

An homage to Hendrix’s spectacular Strat, right down to the hand-painted nail-polish artwork, the guitar also features an exclusive etched Hendrix neck plate.

The Jimi Hendrix Monterey Stratocaster's street price is $899.99 and is available now.

