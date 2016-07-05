Five Things You Might Not Know About the Fender Telecaster

Phillip McKnight has educated us about the five things we didn’t know about the Fender Stratocaster and the Gibson Les Paul.

Now, in his latest video, he’s back to impart wisdom about another classic: the Fender Telecaster.

Phillip shares some of the history behind the Telecaster’s creation, Jimmy Page’s use of the guitar, its unique (for the time) pickup combination, and more. He also presents a montage of various Telecaster bridges that have been used over the years.

When you’re done, check out Phillip’s other great and informative videos on his YouTube channel.