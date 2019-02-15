Five Things You Might Not Know About Seymour Duncan Pickups

Phillip McKnight has made a number of informative videos about various guitars, including the Fender Stratocaster and Telecaster , Gibson’s Les Paul and SG models, and the Ibanez Steve Vai JEM, to name just a few.

In this video, he turns his attention to a pickup maker, namely Seymour Duncan.

Phillip offers up five facts about the company and its products that you may not know, including:

Why do playing cards fit so neatly in the plastic cases in which Seymour Duncan pickups are sold? Why doesn’t the company offer a “double cream” humbucker?

The answers to these questions and others can be found below.