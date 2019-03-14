Five Ways a Compressor Pedal Can Change Your Sound

(Image credit: Damian Fanelli)

A compressor pedal is a useful device for taming dynamics. And as many musicians and audio engineers know, it’s a versatile effect that can alter an instrument’s tone and transients.

In this video, Phillip McKnight demonstrates five ways he uses a compressor pedal to perform tasks similar to those of other pedals. The uses include reverb, boost, sustain, overdrive and even, he says, EQ.

“One of the things I see a lot of guitar players use is an EQ pedal to fix a problem that really a compressor pedal is better suited for,” Phillip says. “If you’re trying to stop the low frequencies from overtaking the highs, or vice versa, a compressor will do that more efficiently and better than most EQ pedals.”

As a bonus, he says, a compressor pedal can also make a solid-state amp respond and sound more like a tube amp.

Obviously, the compressor isn’t a perfect replacement for these pedals, but as Phillip demonstrates, it can sometimes help you achieve similar goals, making them one of the most valuable tools you can have in your setup.

