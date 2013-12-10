Fretlight Guitar Introduces Its First Bass Model, the FB-525

Fretlight Guitar has introduced its first bass, the FB-525.

The FB-525 features the world’s only built-in LED learning system that helps you learn how to play guitar and bass up to 10 times faster than traditional methods.

The Fretlight system allows a player to light up songs, tabs, riffs and more than 5,000 chord and scale patterns, right on the neck of the Fretlight instrument.

“For years, Fretlight has helped six-string guitar players of all levels take their skills to the next level,” said Rusty Shaffer, inventor of Fretlight guitar. “Now, by popular demand, we are taking that same technology and learning system and applying it to the four-string bass. We can’t wait to hear success stories from beginner to advanced players around the world.”

The Fretlight bass is available in right and left-hand models and is finished with chrome hardware including a fixed bridge and a two-way truss rod. Fully adjustable bridge saddles give users complete adjustability for a superior playing experience, while the Advanced Polymer Fretboard and Stratabond neck gives tones a rich sustain that bass players dream about.

Stratabond is a state-of-the-art engineered hardwood that yields uncommon strength and rigidity across ever-changing environmental conditions. The Fretlight bass gets big tone out of its single coil bridge pickup and classic "P" style neck humbucker. Controls include a three-way pickup toggle switch, master volume and master tone.

By connecting through a PC or Mac, the Fretlight bass uses a combination of software and video instruction to dramatically simplify and accelerate the guitar mastery process. The video lessons can be slowed to a desired tempo, and looped so fingerings can be practiced at a comfortable pace, building muscle memory, retention and confidence.

The Fretlight bass starts at $499.99. For more information and to order, visit Fretlight.com.