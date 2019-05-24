Friedman Amplification Announces the Jerry Cantrell JJ-Junior Head and Combo

Friedman has unveiled the JJ-Junior, a 20-watt version of the company’s popular collaboration with Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell, the JJ-100.

Like its predecessor, the JJ-Junior is a two-channel, EL-powered unit, but built for stage, studio or bedroom practice. The amp boasts a 20-watt EL84 power section, a trio of 12AX7 preamp tubes, dirty and clean channels serving up “Cantrell gain and AC-like chime,” an ultra-transparent series FX loop and a 1x12" Celestion 16-ohm G12M Creamback speaker (combo only).

There’s also a JBE switch for higher gain and more saturated sound, an 8 and 16 ohm impedance selector, single button footswitch (included) and an XLR Cab Simulated output with Ground Lift, Axis and Level switches that makes it possible to record without having the speaker connected

For more information head to Friedman Amplification.