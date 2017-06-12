Friedman Amps LaunchesASC-12 500-Watt Powered Modeler/Profiler Monitor

(Image credit: Friedman Amplification)

Friedman Amplification has unveiled its new ASC-12 2-way 500-watt powered modeler/profiler monitor. From the company:

The Friedman ASM-12 took the industry by storm in 2016 and has quickly become the go-to active-stage monitor for players using modelers and profilers. The new ASC-12 offers the same features and sound as the ASM-12, but in a familiar combo-style cabinet.

The Friedman ASC-12 powered monitor was designed and voiced for use with today’s guitar amp modelers and profilers including Fractal Audio Axe-Fx, Kemper Profiler, Line 6 Helix Series and others. The ASC-12 delivers rich authentic tones, allowing you get the most out of these systems in live use and playback applications. And it looks just like a "familiar" speaker cabinet that would be used with a separate head.

The ASC-12 features a Celestion 12″ loudspeaker with a 2.5″ edge wound voice coil and a premium Celestion high frequency compression driver. At the heart of the ASC-12 is a robust 500w Bi-Amp Class-G amplifier that is anything but digital. This proprietary amplifier design delivers rich, full tone and a wide frequency response making it suited for backline, stage monitoring or even as your main PA speaker.

Key features include:

• 12” 2-Way Active Cabinet for use with modelers/profilers

• Bi-Amp power amplifier module with high efficiency Class G low frequency amplification

• High current output stage and custom signal processing

• Made in USA using premium worldwide components

• LF Transducer - Celestion - 12” speaker with 2.5” edge wound voice coil

• HF Transducer - Celestion PETP film compression driver with 1.75” voice coil

• Maximum total burst power - 500W

• Low Cut Filer (switchable) - 3rd order Butterworth @ 100Hz

• Controls - Level knob, Low-cut filter switch, Ground lift switch, Power switch, AC fuse, 115/230V switch

• Indicators/Power - Power, Protect, Limit, Signal

• Amplifier Protection - Short circuit, Clip-limiter, Overheat mute, SOA output stage, Driver DC protection, Subsonic filter, Turn-n mute and soft ramp, Turn-on inrush current limiting

• Connectors - Balanced female XLR input / Balanced male XLR link output

• Baltic birch plywood construction

• Dimensions - 18.5 "x 19" x 30"

• Weight - 52 lbs.

For more information, visit friedmanamplification.com.