G&L Debuts New Deluxe Skyhawk HH Guitar

G&L has announced its new Fullerton Deluxe Skyhawk HH guitar.

The Fullerton Deluxe Skyhawk features G&L’s PTB (passive treble and bass) system, which lets users roll off low-end frequencies. The guitar also features a push/pull coil-tap for single coil-like tones.

The guitar features a G&L AS4255C pickup in the neck and an AW4368C pickup in the bridge, plus a Caribbean rosewood fingerboard and Leo Fender’s Dual-Fulcrum vibrato.

The G&L Fullerton Deluxe Skyhawk HH is available either with an Old School Tobacco Sunburst finish on an okoume body or with a Surf Green finish on an alder body. Both formats start at $1,499.

For more info, head on over to glguitars.com.