G&L Debuts the CLF Research Espada Guitar

G&L has introduced the CLF Research Espada, based on the model that, according to G&L, “started development in the late Sixties at Leo Fender’s new CLF Research, exploring his ideas for a bold, next-generation two-pickup guitar for his namesake company.”

The new Espada boasts a swamp ash body with a G&L Modern Classic hard-rock maple neck. Fingerboard options are Caribbean rosewood (3-Tone Sunburst finish) or maple (Natural finish).

Other features include 21 medium jumbo frets, a natural bone nut, Kluson tuners and a Leo Fender-designed G&L Saddle-Lock bridge with forged brass saddles.

Pickups are Espada MFD split-coils, and controls include a three-position pickup selector, volume, treble, bass (PTB system), a series/parallel switch and a three-position pre-amp mode switch.

According to G&L, styling for the Espada—with an all-new body shape, pickguard design and sword-like control plate—was nearly complete before the project was abandoned in 1969. The blueprints and R&D artifacts, however, remained within CLF Research archives. Nearly half a century later, the CLF Research Espada was completed in the spirit of Leo Fender’s original vision, with the addition of later technological developments like a series/parallel switch and G&L Micro Preamp and Passive Treble and Bass (PTB) controls.

The CLF Research Espada Is available now for $1,999.

