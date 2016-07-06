Gear Review: Aclam Smart Track S2 Pedalboard

(Image credit: Billy Voight)

If your schedule looks like this:

• Friday-night industrial metal band club date

• Saturday pig roast subbing with Americana/roots-rock act

• Sunday church worship band...

... odds are you’re not always using the same gear from gig to gig. I’m constantly adding and subtracting gear, but Aclam has built a pedalboard that gets me!

The Smart Track S2 board offers a solution to keep your pedals in line without permanently marking them up with Velcro. It can hold eight to 10 pedals on a footprint of just under 24-by12 inches. Included with the S2 are 40 reusable fasteners that attach your pedals to the board with the help of a flathead screwdriver.

Assembly came down to lining up my pedals, placing a fastener between two track pieces and tightening the screw. The instructions suggest four fasteners per pedal. I got away with only needing three for my delay’s tap/tempo switch, but I needed six fasteners to anchor down my wah. The fasteners have a rubber coating that won’t scratch your pedals. They also pivot to help mount circular or odd-shaped pedals.

First night out, I carpooled with the drummer. Even with some creative equipment stacking and a U-turn or two, once I got to the gig, all my pedals were still locked into place. The front legs on the S2 sit about a half-inch higher than the back legs. Included are two front leg extensions if you prefer a larger angle or height.

The S2 is made from anodized aluminum, without pedals it weighs around 8 lbs. Aclam offers an optional softcase that includes shoulder straps, handles and a front pocket for cables. The website offers a bunch of additional accessories such as power supply mounts and level extensions.

Street Price: $250 for the S2 board with softcase

Web: aclamguitars.cat

You can't believe everything you read on the Internet, but Billy Voight is a gear reviewer, bassist and guitarist from Pennsylvania. He has Hartke bass amps and Walden acoustic guitars to thank for supplying some of the finest gear on his musical journey. Need Billy's help in creating noise for your next project? Drop him a line at thisguyonbass@gmail.com.