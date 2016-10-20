Gear Review: The Bright Switch USB Pedal Board Utility Light

(Image credit: Billy Voight)

While the forefathers of rock often brought drugs and booze onstage with them, we modern players have generally switched to a dependency on devices, as in phones and/or tablets.

So, to keep everything charged and visible, Rock Stock built The Bright Switch.

The Bright Switch puts an adjustable light and a USB charger in a compact pedal format. Trust me—your audience and band mates will instantly love your pedalboard 10 times more if if has a phone charger!

First let’s talk about the light. It plugs into the top USB port of the pedal and bends and flexes into any angle, similar to a travel book light. You can switch it on or off via the switch on the pedal or the switch on the light itself. I had no trouble lighting up an entire 9-by-11-inch sheet of paper in the dark.

Next is power mode. The bottom USB slot can power a second light or charge most USB-powered devices. It can be safely used at 5-volt USB power or DC voltages from 9 to 18VDC. Rather than flub the milliamps information, I snapped a picture of the chart from the manual in the photos below.

Included with the Bright Switch is a power supply and USB cable. Actual dimensions of the pedal are 3½-by-1½ inches. The neck of light stretches 9½ inches. Rock Stock offers a lifetime guarantee.

Web:rockstockpedals.com

Price: $49