Gibson Custom Launches Limited Edition Rick Nielsen1959 LesPaul

(Image credit: Gibson Custom)

Gibson Custom has joined forces with Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen to announce the limited release of the Rick Nielsen 1959 Les Paul Standard, a replica of Nielsen’s favorite stage and studio guitar.

Designed in close association with Nielsen, Gibson Custom used Nielsen’s original 1959 Les Paul to replicate the prototype to capture every detail of the look and sound, 50 guitars have also been hand-signed by Nielsen himself.

For the past 25 years an original 1959 Les Paul has been a staple for the legendary guitarist making multiple appearances both on stage and in the studio.

The new Gibson Custom model precisely replicates the original at a level of detail so fine that when put side-by-side Nielsen declares it “remarkable.” Cheap Trick will be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame April 8 during a ceremony at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

“Rick Nielsen has had an illustrious career, lending his talent in the creation of so many Cheap Trick classics,” said Henry Juszkiewicz, Chairman/CEO, Gibson Brands. “We’re thrilled with the result of our collaboration with Rick, brining fans and fellow guitar players an amazing, intricate replica of his 1959 Les Paul Standard that has been by his side for 25 years.”

Offered to true historic specifications, the Rick Nielsen 1959 Les Paul Standard is offered in two finish options (aged and vintage gloss).The neck consists of double-carved, one-piece genuine mahogany and the fingerboard features one-piece, hand-rolled Indian rosewood with cellulose trapezoid inlays. The body pairs a two-piece maple top with a one-piece genuine mahogany back.

For more information on this guitar, visit gibson.com.