Gibson Introduces George Harrison-Eric Clapton "Lucy" Les Paul

Gibson has introduced the George Harrison-Eric Clapton "Lucy" Les Paul.

The guitar is part of Guitar Center's new Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Collection. The limited-edition collection features five Clapton tribute, replica and signature guitars, all of which will be available in North America exclusively at Guitar Center stores and at GuitarCenter.com starting March 21.

The collection includes a replica Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton “Brownie” Tribute Stratocaster, a Gibson Harrison-Eric Clapton “Lucy” Les Paul and Eric Clapton Signature Martin 000-28 and 000-45 models, plus Eric Clapton “Crossroads” guitar straps from Ernie Ball.

Proceeds from the sale of each guitar will benefit Clapton’s Crossroads Centre in Antigua, which was created to provide treatment and education to chemically dependent people.

The the original "Lucy" Les Paul, which was originally owned by Eric Clapton, who gave it to George Harrison, has an impressive pedigree.

At the invitation of Harrison, Clapton played the cherry red Les Paul on the 1968 Beatles song “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” The guitar also can be seen in the Beatles' Let It Be movie and in the 1968 promo film for "Revolution," which you can see below. Clapton played the guitar at his comeback Rainbow Concert in 1973.

The guitar — originally a 1957 Gold Top, refinished by Gibson in 1967 in “cherry red” — was measured and inspected by Gibson Custom in 2012, from which a stunning replica was made. A lightweight mahogany body, unusually slim '50s neck (thanks to the refinishing in 1967) and PAF humbuckers make this a great-playing Les Paul. The offset seam on the maple top along with screw holes for the previously removed Bigsby vibrato and “Custom” truss rod cover are among the details. This guitar will be a limited edition of 100 worldwide, available in America through Guitar Center in March/April, coinciding with the 2013 Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Festival. The Gibson Harrison Clapton Les Paul will retail for $14,999 MSRP.Each replica will include:• A Certificate of Authenticity signed by Clapton

• A DVD featuring an interview with Clapton discussing his fabled history with Les Paul guitars and inspecting the first “Harrison-Clapton” prototype

• An audiophile remastered, 180gm vinyl edition of the Beatles' White Album

• A reproduction hard‐shell case

• A significant portion of the proceeds will be donated for the benefit of Clapton’s Crossroads Centre.For more information, visit gibson.com and guitarcenter.com/Clapton.NYC Guitar Center photos by Guitar World