Gibson Unveils New G-45 Series Acoustic Collection

G-45 Standard (Image credit: courtesy of Gibson)

Gibson has unveiled its new G-45 Series Collection of acoustics. The guitars, the G-45 Studio and G-45 Standard, feature all-solid build materials—including a solid walnut back and sides—and solid Sitka spruce tops.

Additionally, the G-45 Studio has a satin finish and a walnut fingerboard with dot inlays, while the Standard adds a gloss top and a Richlite fingerboard with soft diamond inlays, as well as top and back binding.

The new series integrates traditional build techniques—like a hot hide glue dovetail neck-joint and domed top bracing—with modern features, including a slimmer body depth and a modern Advanced Response neck profile.

Both G-45 models also feature Mini Grover Rotomatic tuners and a Fishman Sonitone pickup.

The G-45 Standard is available for $1,299, while the G-45 Studio is priced at $999.

For more information, head over to Gibson.

G-45 Studio (Image credit: courtesy of Gibson)

Today's best Gibson G-45 Standard deals £1,149 View Deal