G&L Launches Two New Tribute Series Jerry Cantrell Superhawks

G&L continues its 2013 surge with another stunning, hard-rocking guitar in the Tribute Series line.

Just how hard-rocking? Well, it’s likely Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell will play one of the new Tribute Series Superhawk Jerry Cantrell models, along with his G&L Fullerton-made Superhawks and Rampages, at upcoming concerts.

The affordable Tribute Series Superhawk starts out with the same Soft Maple body and fast-playing Hard-Rock Maple neck with Ebony fingerboard as the popular Tribute Series Rampage Jerry Cantrell. It even shares the same Paul Gagon-designed bridge pickup. But it adds a second Gagon-designed pickup in the neck position as well as a 3-position selector and a tone control with push/pull to coil split both pickups.

On the Tribute Series Superhawk, the Rampage’s Kahler bridge is swapped for a beefy, gig-proven G&L Saddle Lock hardtail bridge for more comfort, stronger sustain and rock-solid tuning. The neck sports a 12-inch radius, 22 medium-jumbo frets and a 1 3/4-inch nut width. The Tribute Series Superhawk nails the Jerry Cantrell feel while offering added tonal versatility.

And it looks fantastic. The Tribute Series Superhawk Jerry Cantrell comes with a striking Ivory body and matching headstock, with a jet-black Ebony fingerboard. The Tribute Series Superhawk Deluxe Jerry Cantrell sports a Flame Maple veneer over the Soft Maple body with a gorgeous Blueburst finish and Gloss Black headstock.

MSRP for the Tribute Series Superhawk Jerry Cantrell model is $715; for the Superhawk Deluxe, $787.

