Gretsch Adds Five New Models to Its Roots Collection

Gretsch has added five models to its Roots Collection, a series of banjos, mandolins, resonator guitars, ukuleles and Rancher acoustic guitars that evoke the time before the company made its entry into the electric guitar world in the 1950s.

Faithful to the Gretsch “Rex” parlor guitars of the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s, the all-new G9500 Jim Dandy Flat Top parlor-style model embodies everything that was great about everyone’s first guitar. Everything and then some, that is, because the G9500 is crafted with select guitar woods and is fully lined and braced for warm and pleasing tone, with a 24-inch scale for endless hours of playing comfort.

When you play chunk rhythm, finger-style, bottleneck or anything else, the all-mahogany deluxe-appointed G9240 Alligator Biscuit Roundneck resonator guitar projects its distinctively swampy tones all the way to the back door of any dance hall. Like all fine Gretsch resonator guitars, the vital feature of the G9240 is the all-new Gretsch “Ampli-Sonic” diaphragm (resonator cone). Hand-spun in Eastern Europe from nearly 99-percent pure aluminum, the Ampli-Sonic diaphragm yields an impressive quality and volume of tone.

The new G9101 NYC Camp Uke is a must-have for every uke collector. A faithful recreation of the circa 1925-1935 Gretsch “Camp” uke, it’s built to be tossed in your knapsack and played around the campfire down at the bench, out in the words or anyplace else where the day takes you. Features include maple top, back and sides; nato neck with 14 frets clear of the body; wooden nut and saddle; 13.5” soprano scale length; friction tuning pegs; Aquila Nylgut strings; and distinctive vintage semi-gloss “over-all” blue sunburst finish.

With its powerful 6-inch “biscuit” resonator cone, Gretsch’s remarkable new G9112 Resonator-Ukulele makes your playing pleasingly prominent in any acoustic mix. Other premium features include a rosewood biscuit bridge puck with maple saddle; mahogany top, back and sides; one-piece mahogany neck with bone nut; rosewood fingerboard with 16 frets (12 to body); 15” scale length; Grover 4B Sta-Tite deluxe tuning pegs; Aquila Nylgut strings and “open pore” semi-gloss finish. Deluxe fitted gig bag included.

The all-new tenor-size Gretsch G9126 Guitar Ukulele lets any guitarist sweeten the proceedings with beautifully lilting ukulele tones. With six strings tuned “A” to “A” in standard guitar intervals, the G9126 is ideal for extended-range uke arrangements and is perfect for the younger player. Premium features include a solid quartersawn mahogany top, laminated mahogany back and sides, one-piece mahogany neck with bone nut, 19-fret rosewood fingerboard with “snowflake” position markers, 17-inch scale length, rosewood bridge with bone saddle, Grover State-Tite tuners, Aquila strings and “open pore” semi-gloss finish. Deluxe fitted gig bag included.

