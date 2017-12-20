Gretsch Guitars: Four Things You Don’t Know

(Image credit: Damian Fanelli)

Do you know Gretsch guitars?

If not, Phillip McKnight is here to give you all the details. In this new video, he shares some interesting facts about the iconic brand and its guitars, including its electronics configuration, construction and more.

Gretsch was founded in 1883 by Friedrich Gretsch, and originally manufactured banjos, tambourines and drums. In 1916, his son, Fred Gretsch Sr., moved operations to Brooklyn, New York, where Gretsch went on to become one of the most prominent manufacturers of American musical instruments, most notably electric guitars.

The company’s guitars have been played by countless famous players, including the Beatles’ George Harrison and John Lennon, the Rolling Stones’ Brian Jones, and Pete Townshend, who played a 1959 orange Gretsch 6120 given to him by Joe Walsh on much of the 1971 album Who’s Next and 1973’s Quadrophenia.

Take a look, and be sure to visit Phillip’s YouTube channel for more of his informative videos.