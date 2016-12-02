NAMM 2017: Gretsch Introduces Three New Limited Edition Guitars

(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

Gretsch has announced three new Limited Edition models that elevate its most celebrated designs with striking finishes and upgraded features and appointments.

Stunning in style and sound, these small batch runs are designed for players seeking a more individualized edge.

G6136TFM-DCHY Limited Edition Falcon with Bigsby and Gold Hardware

Dark Cherry Flame Maple (pictured below)

Based on the classic ’59 Falcon, the G6136TFM- DCHY Limited Edition Falcon with Bigsby and Gold Hardware is a singularly striking Gretsch guitar. Its body is fashioned from gorgeous tiger flame maple, clad in an elegant Dark Cherry Stain finish and complemented by classic Falcon gold sparkle binding, gold hardware, matching headstock and a String-Thru Bigsby B6GP tailpiece.

Dual TV Jones TV Classic pickups deliver pure Gretsch power, with “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors under the hood for even smoother vintage tone.

Other premium features include an ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid thumbnail fingerboard inlays, pinned Space Control bridge, jeweled “G” arrow knobs and a gold plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo and Falcon graphic.

G6134T-CDG Limited Edition Penguin with Bigsby

Cadillac Green (pictured below)

The smartly appointed G6134T-CDG Limited Edition Penguin with Bigsby and Gold Hardware takes Gretsch’s rarest bird and decks it out in a suave Cadillac Green Metallic finish, complemented by a matching headstock, glittering gold sparkle binding and gold hardware (including a banjo arm rest).

Dual TV Jones TV Classic pickups deliver pure Gretsch power, with “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors under the hood for even smoother vintage tone. It also includes a no-load tone control for smoother tonal taper while unleashing full-throttle Filter’Tron power.

Other premium features include a Bigsby B3 tailpiece, ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and mother-of-pearl thumbnail inlays, pinned rocking bar bridge, jeweled arrow knobs and a gold plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo and Penguin graphic.

G5435TG-BLK-LTD16 Limited Edition Electromatic Pro Jet with Bigsby and Gold Hardware

Black (pictured at top and below)

The all-new G5435TG-BLK-LTD16 Limited Edition Electromatic Pro Jet with Bigsby and Gold Hardware offers the highly coveted cool of the elusive Penguin at an attainable price.

The Pro Jet’s single-cutaway chambered body typifies the classic vibe of the rare Penguin. It also offers some cosmetic personality of its own, including a striking black finish, head-turning gold hardware, gold plexi pickguard, and sleek and stylish white headstock binding.

Other classic features include dual "Blacktop" Filter’Tron pickups, Bigsby B50G tailpiece, rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid “hump-block” inlays, three-position pickup toggle switch, anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, “G” arrow knobs and threaded knurled strap buttons.

For more information, visit gretschguitars.com.