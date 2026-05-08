“Premium gear gets discounted somewhere. Today it's scattered across marketplaces and clearance racks. Musician's Friend pulls it into one place”: Guitar Center relaunches Musician’s Friend as an off-price outlet for premium gear

Most guitarists know Guitar Center as the music retail giant with hundreds of stores across the U.S., but what many don’t realize is that Guitar Center also owns Musician’s Friend, the long-running online gear destination. Now, Guitar Center is giving Musician’s Friend a serious revamp, relaunching it as the go-to online discount outlet for killer deals on premium gear.

“Premium gear gets discounted somewhere – overstock, open-box, discontinued models. Today it's scattered across marketplaces and clearance racks,” said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Guitar Center. “Musician's Friend pulls it into one place, sourced directly from the brands, at prices that reflect what an outlet should be.”

The revamped Musician’s Friend is the go-to place for overstock, close-out, and open-box steals from the industry’s biggest brands. Right out of the gate, you’ll find thousands of ever-changing deals on guitars, pianos, drums, recording rigs, synths, PA gear, and DJ essentials from the likes of Gibson, Fender, PRS, Yamaha, Epiphone, Ibanez, Alesis, Shure, and more.

Latest Videos From

Longtime MF fans will be happy to know that the legendary “Stupid Deal of the Day” isn’t going anywhere. Every day, a new item gets the spotlight with a price that’s hard to beat, and it’s just one of many time-sensitive offers and limited-quantity drops that will grace the site daily.

For brands, the new Musician’s Friend is a slick way to move extra inventory without tanking prices across the board. For players, studios, and creators, it’s an easy new home for scoring outlet-level deals, backed by Guitar Center’s legendary customer service and shipping muscle.

We’re already seeing 60% off, with some high-end axes and studio gear slashed by thousands. We're expecting inventory to move quickly, but a fresh batch of items will be added regularly, coming directly from the manufacturers. So it pays to keep checking back if you’re hunting for something special.

Now, to give you an idea of the sort of things you can expect, you can currently score an impressive $700 off the radical Gibson Victory, $500 off a Kramer Dave Mustaine Vanguard Rust In Peace V, $500 off an Ibanez Prestige AZ2204NW, and $300 off a Fender American Performer Timber Stratocaster. Of course, this just scratches the surface of what is available, so we implore you to go take a look for yourself.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new Musician’s Friend is live, for more information check out, www.musiciansfriend.com.