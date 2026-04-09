Guitar Center's massive Guitar-A-Thon sale is officially underway with up to 30% off thousands of items including $700 off a Gibson Les Paul – here's 9 of the best deals from the sale

It’s that time of the year again, the Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon has officially launched , bringing thousands of discounted bits of guitar gear within reach of guitar players all over. Typically arriving twice a year, the GC sale has fast become one of the biggest events in the guitar calendar, and this year is no different, with a slew of amazing savings to take advantage of.

There are some staggering discounts on the biggest guitar brands like Fender and Gibson, as well as plenty of deals on acoustic guitars , bass guitars , guitar pedals, amps, and loads more.

Of course, there’s a lot to look through, so to make your life easier, I’ve been through the whole sale and picked out 9 of the hottest bits of guitar gear you can pick up right now with healthy discounts.

Save 23% ($700) Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V: was $2,999 now $2,299 at Guitar Center With a ginormous $700 reduction, this is one of the biggest savings I’ve seen in the whole sale. It’s got some very clever switching options, which means alongside the classic PAF tones, the humbucker offers you can also unlock single-coil sounds, making it a lot more versatile than it appears at first. It’s also got a compound radius fretboard for easier playability, flattening as you move further up the neck. If you want to own a proper LP that can do a few extra tricks, then this is a great way to get one for a lot less. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($230) Fender Player II Stratocaster HSS: was $929.99 now $699.99 at Guitar Center This Fender Player II Strat HSS is a super versatile instrument that’s ideal for players who want a gig-worthy guitar without spending north of a grand. With $230 off the price in the GC Guitar-A-Thon sale, this limited edition version is incredibly affordable and comes with a proper rosewood fretboard and rolled fingerboard edges for a super comfortable playing experience. The HSS pickup configuration is really versatile as well, so you can cover a lot of ground with this instrument. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($30) Warm Audio WA-TS Tube Squealer: was $149 now $119 at Guitar Center We gave this pedal four and a half stars out of five in our Warm Audio Tube Squealer review , and with three iconic Tube Screamer circuits in one unit, it’s a great addition for anyone who wants to add these famous mid-hump tones to their pedalboard . At just $119 in the sale, it’s less than an actual TS808 and only slightly more expensive than a TS9, and considering it has both of these circuits and the TS10, that makes it an absolute steal in my book. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% ($200) Martin GPC Grand Performance: was $1,049.99 now $849.99 at Guitar Center This all-solid Martin GPC Grand Performance acoustic guitar has been heavily discounted in the Guitar-A-Thon sale, reduced by a massive $200. Coming in at well below a grand, it’s incredible value for an all-solid acoustic with a solid Sitka spruce top and solid sapele sides. The single cutaway makes it a comfortable player, and the Grand Performance body shape has the depth of a dreadnought but a narrower waist, putting it in the sweet spot for Martin acoustic body sizes. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($250) Vox AC10 Custom: was $849.99 now $599.99 at Guitar Center This stunning-looking Vox AC10 Custom has got a gigantic $250 off in the sale, making it a great shout for anyone who wants those classic chime tones without having to spend loads. It’s relatively light and compact for a tube amp , and gives you those lovely airy tones Vox amps are famous for. Whether it’s ripping leads or crunchy rhythm tones, it can handle them all, and it definitely sounds its best when cranked. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% ($84.20) Electro-Harmonix Ehxtortion JFET Overdrive: was $203.20 now $119 at Guitar Center At nearly half price, this deal on the Electro-Harmonix Ehxtortion JFET Overdrive is excellent value if you want to add another gain stage to your pedalboard. Packing in an overdrive and separate boost section, you can do everything from low-gain drive to full-on metal distortion with this bad boy, and it’s down to just $119 in the sale thanks to an $84.20 reduction. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($160) Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow: was $799 now $639 at Guitar Center If you like your Les Paul’s a little less traditional and a bit more ‘metal’, this amazing-looking Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow might just take your fancy. It’s got a nice $160 discount in the sale and is exclusively available at Guitar Center, so you won’t find this particular finish anywhere else. Dual ProBucker humbuckers deliver searing tones for rock and metal, and it’s got CTS potentiometers as you’d find on a more expensive Gibson model. Grover tuners and a Locktone tune-o-matic bridge make up a rock-solid hardware offering, making this a great guitar for gigging on a budget. Read more Read less ▼