“Delivering the original's legendary transparent boost overdrive with huge dynamic range”: Behringer has just released its own Klon clone – and at $69, it's one of the most affordable you can buy
While many brands have tried their hand at a Klon clone, Behringer has released a budget-friendly, downsized version with many of the original's specs
Many dedicated overdrive aficionados are on a never-ending quest for the perfect Klon clone – and Behringer is the latest brand aiming to satiate this appetite.
At $69, the Behringer Centaur Overdrive pedal promises to deliver the original's “legendary transparent boost overdrive with huge dynamic range” at a mere fraction of the cost of the Klon Centaur on the secondary market – which often runs into the thousands.
From its germanium clipping diodes, which allow for dynamic playing, to its vintage-style all-metal housing (a rarity for Behringer) and gold finish, the pedal is uncannily Klon-like, albeit in more pedalboard-friendly dimensions than the original.
It also comes fully equipped with a dual potentiometer gain knob, which Behringer claims is “an improved version of the original concentric gain control.” This feature makes it easier to dial in your tone – whether you want a completely clean signal or a carefully crafted boost with more overdrive as you turn the knob up.
Another significant difference? The internal voltage has been stepped up to 18 volts, allowing for more headroom and “higher harmonic information,” resulting in a “harmonically rich but clear sound.”
Much like the original, there are separate Treble and Output knobs here, enabling you to fine-tune your higher frequencies and control how much you drive your amp. Moreover, its discrete buffered true bypass should avoid any high-frequency loss from long cable runs.
The pedal follows the company's recent launch of the Fuzz Bender – a Tone Bender copy that comes in at a similarly affordable $65.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Behringer's Centaur Overdrive is available to order from the brand's partners and distributors, including Sweetwater.
For more information, visit Behringer.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.