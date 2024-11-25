“Delivering the original's legendary transparent boost overdrive with huge dynamic range”: Behringer has just released its own Klon clone – and at $69, it's one of the most affordable you can buy

Many dedicated overdrive aficionados are on a never-ending quest for the perfect Klon clone – and Behringer is the latest brand aiming to satiate this appetite.

At $69, the Behringer Centaur Overdrive pedal promises to deliver the original's “legendary transparent boost overdrive with huge dynamic range” at a mere fraction of the cost of the Klon Centaur on the secondary market – which often runs into the thousands.

From its germanium clipping diodes, which allow for dynamic playing, to its vintage-style all-metal housing (a rarity for Behringer) and gold finish, the pedal is uncannily Klon-like, albeit in more pedalboard-friendly dimensions than the original.

It also comes fully equipped with a dual potentiometer gain knob, which Behringer claims is “an improved version of the original concentric gain control.” This feature makes it easier to dial in your tone – whether you want a completely clean signal or a carefully crafted boost with more overdrive as you turn the knob up.

Another significant difference? The internal voltage has been stepped up to 18 volts, allowing for more headroom and “higher harmonic information,” resulting in a “harmonically rich but clear sound.”

Much like the original, there are separate Treble and Output knobs here, enabling you to fine-tune your higher frequencies and control how much you drive your amp. Moreover, its discrete buffered true bypass should avoid any high-frequency loss from long cable runs.

The pedal follows the company's recent launch of the Fuzz Bender – a Tone Bender copy that comes in at a similarly affordable $65.

Behringer's Centaur Overdrive is available to order from the brand's partners and distributors, including Sweetwater.

For more information, visit Behringer.