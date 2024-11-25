“Delivering the original's legendary transparent boost overdrive with huge dynamic range”: Behringer has just released its own Klon clone – and at $69, it's one of the most affordable you can buy

While many brands have tried their hand at a Klon clone, Behringer has released a budget-friendly, downsized version with many of the original's specs

Behringer Centaur Overdrive
(Image credit: Behringer)

Many dedicated overdrive aficionados are on a never-ending quest for the perfect Klon clone – and Behringer is the latest brand aiming to satiate this appetite.

At $69, the Behringer Centaur Overdrive pedal promises to deliver the original's “legendary transparent boost overdrive with huge dynamic range” at a mere fraction of the cost of the Klon Centaur on the secondary market – which often runs into the thousands.

Behringer centaur overdrive pedal
(Image credit: Behringer)

