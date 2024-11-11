“Bringing back the classic rock tones that started a revolution”: Behringer rolls out a $65 Tone Bender copy – promising the fuzz sounds of Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Pete Townshend in an ultra-affordable format

The budget pedal offers two modes inspired by different iterations of the legendary fuzz stompbox, as well as a smaller ergonomics to maximize pedalboard space

Behringer Fuzz Bender
(Image credit: Behringer)

Behringer is helping guitarists chase hairy tones on a budget with the release of its $60 Fuzz Bender – and visually faithful and ultra-affordable clone of the iconic Tone Bender.

The affordable gear brand knows a thing or two about offering popular gain tones on a budget – its $29 SF300 Super Fuzz stompbox is Sweetwater’s best-selling pedal, after all – and as such is well placed to issue a new copy of a pedal that has been adored since the 1960s.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.