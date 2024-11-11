“Bringing back the classic rock tones that started a revolution”: Behringer rolls out a $65 Tone Bender copy – promising the fuzz sounds of Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Pete Townshend in an ultra-affordable format

Behringer is helping guitarists chase hairy tones on a budget with the release of its $60 Fuzz Bender – and visually faithful and ultra-affordable clone of the iconic Tone Bender.

The affordable gear brand knows a thing or two about offering popular gain tones on a budget – its $29 SF300 Super Fuzz stompbox is Sweetwater’s best-selling pedal, after all – and as such is well placed to issue a new copy of a pedal that has been adored since the 1960s.

The Fuzz Bender's mantra hones in on “bringing back the classic rock tones that started a revolution” during the 1960s thanks to its all-analog circuit.

The original pedal, the Tone Bender, was sculpted by the hands of British tone-twiddler Gary Hurst. The OG's streamlined topography is reflected here, with no-frills controls coming via retro-looking Level and Attack dials, and a Mod/Orig switch between them.

The parameters set the output volume and amount of fuzz, while the toggle offers two classic fuzz characters.

The Original mode is based on the Mark 1.5 version, as used by the Beatles on Rubber Soul, and has a throatier tone when compared to other vintage fuzz machines.

The Mod position, meanwhile, is based on the Mark 2 – a more recognizable sound thanks to Jimmy Page and Eric Clapton's employment of it.

The Fuzz Bender’s tonal palette ranges from “a bit of hair that responds to your pick attack” to velvety sounds that work with humbucker and single-coil guitars. Maxing out the Attack knob delivers “aggressive fuzz” with plenty of stoner rock-friendly sustain.

“Some sounds feel like they were designed to tear your face apart in the most beautiful way possible,” says Behringer. “This thing does it to perfection.

“If you're looking for the quickest way to unlock Jimmy Page-esque fuzz tones or the chaotic sounds of Pete Townshend, this is the flavor of fuzz you should be tinkering with.”

Its solid, all-metal enclosure is smaller than the original pedal to save pedalboard space, while the classic, almost coffin-like shape has been retained.

The Behringer Fuzz Bender is available now for a modest $62.

Visit Behringer for more.