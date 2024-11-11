“Bringing back the classic rock tones that started a revolution”: Behringer rolls out a $65 Tone Bender copy – promising the fuzz sounds of Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Pete Townshend in an ultra-affordable format
The budget pedal offers two modes inspired by different iterations of the legendary fuzz stompbox, as well as a smaller ergonomics to maximize pedalboard space
Behringer is helping guitarists chase hairy tones on a budget with the release of its $60 Fuzz Bender – and visually faithful and ultra-affordable clone of the iconic Tone Bender.
The affordable gear brand knows a thing or two about offering popular gain tones on a budget – its $29 SF300 Super Fuzz stompbox is Sweetwater’s best-selling pedal, after all – and as such is well placed to issue a new copy of a pedal that has been adored since the 1960s.
The Fuzz Bender's mantra hones in on “bringing back the classic rock tones that started a revolution” during the 1960s thanks to its all-analog circuit.
The original pedal, the Tone Bender, was sculpted by the hands of British tone-twiddler Gary Hurst. The OG's streamlined topography is reflected here, with no-frills controls coming via retro-looking Level and Attack dials, and a Mod/Orig switch between them.
The parameters set the output volume and amount of fuzz, while the toggle offers two classic fuzz characters.
The Original mode is based on the Mark 1.5 version, as used by the Beatles on Rubber Soul, and has a throatier tone when compared to other vintage fuzz machines.
The Mod position, meanwhile, is based on the Mark 2 – a more recognizable sound thanks to Jimmy Page and Eric Clapton's employment of it.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
The Fuzz Bender’s tonal palette ranges from “a bit of hair that responds to your pick attack” to velvety sounds that work with humbucker and single-coil guitars. Maxing out the Attack knob delivers “aggressive fuzz” with plenty of stoner rock-friendly sustain.
“Some sounds feel like they were designed to tear your face apart in the most beautiful way possible,” says Behringer. “This thing does it to perfection.
“If you're looking for the quickest way to unlock Jimmy Page-esque fuzz tones or the chaotic sounds of Pete Townshend, this is the flavor of fuzz you should be tinkering with.”
Its solid, all-metal enclosure is smaller than the original pedal to save pedalboard space, while the classic, almost coffin-like shape has been retained.
The Behringer Fuzz Bender is available now for a modest $62.
Visit Behringer for more.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
“Designed out of pure selfishness”: Brian Wampler conquers a career-long challenge with the Catacombs – a hybrid delay/reverb pedal he almost didn’t release
“An incredibly versatile tone shaping tool”: Supercool Pedals puts a new spin on the famed distortion box beloved by James Hetfield, Dave Grohl and Nuno Bettencourt