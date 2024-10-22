“A toolbox of sounds for crafting classic and modern high gain tones”: Line 6 gives its bargain POD Express a metal makeover with new Black edition – designed specifically for heavier players

Line 6 | POD Express Black | Overview - YouTube Watch On

Line 6 has updated its POD Express platform by unveiling the POD Express Black – a refined unit designed specifically for those who prefer heavier high-gain guitar tones.

The original POD Express arrived earlier this year, and at just $124, the HX-powered do-it-all amp modeler and effects processor made a strong claim for being the most compact, easy-to-use product of its type.

Two versions were announced at the time: one for electric guitar, and one for bass guitar. Now, Line 6 has delved even deeper into the POD Express’ potential and usability by releasing a Black variant that caters to metal players.

As Line 6’s Director of Product Management Rick Gagliano explains, “For a wide variety of Metal guitarists, the POD Express Black is a great all-in-one modeler that gives them a unique selection of high-gain tones, plus essential effects.

“It’s compact, fun and easy to use, affordable, and – most importantly – it features tones derived from the Helix family of products.”

Because of the design brief, the POD Express Black reserves its amp and effects slots solely for those that will provide the maximum amount of gain.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Line 6) (Image credit: Line 6)

Naturally, it follows the same form factor the first pedal introduced, meaning there is a central rotary control for selecting the amp model. This time, Cruz, Anvil, Slay, Mega, Avant, Pure and Dirge are the available amp types.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These are flanked by four effects controls that also serve as secondary parameters for the amp EQ. The Distortion, Boost, Modulation and Delay/Reverb knobs each traverse four independent effects.

Elsewhere, there's an on/off footswitch, a tap tempo footswitch that doubles as a tuner, and stereo output jacks. A USB-C port for using the POD Express as an audio interface, a noise gate, and a headphone amp cap off the spec sheet.

The POD Express Black is available now for $179.

Head over to Line 6 to find out more.