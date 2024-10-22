“A toolbox of sounds for crafting classic and modern high gain tones”: Line 6 gives its bargain POD Express a metal makeover with new Black edition – designed specifically for heavier players

News
By
published

A handful of amp models and effects tailored to metal guitar tones have been lifted from Line 6's Helix collection to produce the new-look POD Express

Line 6 | POD Express Black | Overview - YouTube Line 6 | POD Express Black | Overview - YouTube
Watch On

Line 6 has updated its POD Express platform by unveiling the POD Express Black – a refined unit designed specifically for those who prefer heavier high-gain guitar tones.

Image 1 of 2
Line 6 POD Express Black
(Image credit: Line 6)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.