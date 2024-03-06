“A simple modeling device at a competitive price”: Line 6 makes a play for the most compact, easy-to-use multi-FX/amp modeler on the market with the HX-powered POD Express

Line 6 has expanded its popular POD lineup of amp modeling multi-effects pedals with two new POD Express units.

Over the past few months, the effects specialist has spent much of its time developing its ultra-popular Helix family of products, issuing feature-packed firmware updates and debuting the range’s most affordable model to date, the HX One.

Now, in a continuation of Line 6’s downsizing agenda – with an emphasis on affordability – the company has directed its attention to its POD lineup, debuting two stompboxes that are among some of the most compact all-in-one entry level pedals on the market today.

Weighing in at the size of your regular overdrive pedal or delay pedal, both the POD Express Guitar and POD Express Bass are marketed as “ultra-portable amp and effects processors that let players take their tones wherever they choose”.

To that end, each pedal has a central amp-selecting knob (lit by a nifty ring LED light) as well as four flanking effects parameters. Two footswitches that serve bypass, tap tempo, tuner and looper functions, are also recruited across the board.

Through this assortment of controls, players can access each of the seven amps, seven cabs and 17 effects models, which have all been lifted from the tried-and-trusted HX processor family. Alt buttons are also positioned on the admittedly rather busy top to help access secondary functions.

In a bid to make the POD Express units even more player-friendly, side-mounted USB-C ports allow both to be used as audio interfaces with re-amping abilities, stereo outputs provide expansive performance capabilities, and headphone ports make stereo monitoring possible. There are also 21 preset slots per pedal.

And, finally, they also share a price tag: both units are available now for $179.

Where the two pedals differentiate, of course, are the specifics of amps and effects. To start, the guitar variant offers Chime, Dynamic, Crunch, Heavy, Lead, Clean and Special amp models, as well as an array of Distortion, Modulation, Delay and Reverb effects.

Each independent effects rotary control navigates four distinct effect options. Reverb, for example, is broken down into Spring, Hall, Plate and Space. Modulation, meanwhile, offers Chorus, Flanger, Phaser and Tremolo.

Holding down the Alt button accesses the secondary function of each control knob, which serve as standard amp EQ parameters: Gain, Mid, Bass and Treble.

No word is been issued on the cab specifics, but it's safe to assume these have just been partnered up with one of the designated amp models as per Line 6's discretion.

It’s a similar story for the POD Express Bass, which has Vintage, Punch, Modern, Studio, Deep, Round, Grit and Vintage amps, and Comp, Synth, Distortion, and Mod/Delay effects – as well as the corresponding EQ controls – on tap.

“The POD Express family of products offer a variety of amp and effect sounds in ultra-portable packages with simple controls to accommodate players of any background,” said Andy Paredes, Line 6 Product Marketing Manager.

“POD Express Guitar and POD Express Bass offer a curated collection of models derived from our award-winning HX sound engine, making them great options for beginners or any player who wants a simple modeling device at a competitive price.”

As far as all-in-one, pedalboard-friendly multi-effects/amp modeler stompboxes go, the POD Express certainly is one of the smallest out there, and with Helix in its corner, probably one of the best performing.

As Paredes himself says, the two POD Express pedals could be destined to become hits for first-time multi-effects buyers and beginner guitarists looking to take their first step in the digital world, in much the same way the old Pocket POD multi-effects was back in the day.

These are infinitely better-equipped devices, of course, but the rather busy topography may put other, more advanced digital-minded players off. The inability to easily make off-the-cuff EQ changes, for example, could prove to be a potential hurdle.

Still, for those looking for a no-nonsense do-it-all workhorse that can deliver HX effects and amp models, the POD Express Go looks to be a smart new option.

Head over to Line 6 to find out more.