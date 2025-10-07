“Proves that a world-class instrument doesn’t have to break the bank”: PRS finally rolls out an SE version of its boundary-pushing Herman Li Chleo signature guitar

PRS has once again teamed up with DragonForce virtuoso Herman Li to deliver an SE version on their radical limited-edition Chleo. Enter the SE Chleo – offering similar specs to the exclusive 2025 PRS Chleo Limited Edition at a lower price point.

When Li's signature was introduced back in June, it was lauded as a bold move for PRS. It quickly became evident that the Chleo was unlike anything the firm had ever produced – and the SE model is no different.

SE Chleo in Mantis Burst finish (Image credit: PRS)

For starters, the Chleo – as well as its SE spin-off – features a rounder body, and a thinner and lighter profile than you'd find from typical PRS builds, with off-kilter contours and a wholly customized neck shape and neck joint. The fretboard also does away with the brand's emblematic bird inlays, in favor of the Li-coded Eclipse Dragon pattern.

“With the PRS SE Chleo, we set out to create the best affordable guitar that delivers a unique combination of effortless playability, outstanding craftsmanship, and versatile tonal range,” explains Li.

SE Chleo | Herman Li Signature | PRS Guitars - YouTube Watch On

“It combines modern innovations with classic style, giving players the tools they need to create everything from classic tones to cutting edge new sounds. The SE Chleo proves that a world-class instrument doesn’t have to break the bank – it’s a guitar that brings high-end performance within reach for everyone.”

Similar to the core model, the SE Chleo features a maple top and mahogany back coupled with a carbon-fiber-reinforced bolt-on maple neck and a 20"-radius ebony fretboard.

More similarities come by way of its pickups, as it’s fitted with the same Fishman Fluence Signature Series Omniforce Herman Li set used in the Limited Edition – offering three distinct built-in voices and a versatile switching system that unlocks 13 tonal combinations.

To top it off, it's equipped with a Floyd Rose locking tremolo and a PRS locking nut to ensure that “you can dig in and play hard without sacrifice.”

In addition to the Limited Edition's Charcoal Purple Burst and Orchid Dusk colorways, the SE Chleo introduces a third color, Mantis Burst – and is priced at $1,999, as opposed to the core model's $6,850 price tag.

For more information, head to PRS.