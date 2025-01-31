Guitar World deals of the week: save $200 on a Fender guitar, get $135 off amp simulator software, plus all the week's best deals

Welcome back to your weekly dose of guitar gear deals from the team here at Guitar World. As usual, we've been hard at work this week hunting down the biggest savings from across the web, and we've picked out some fantastic deals for you. Let's get to it!

If you're in the market for a new acoustic guitar, then you'll want to head over to Guitar Center where they've got up to 40% discounts on acoustics, classical guitars, ukuleles, and loads of accessories like clip-on tuners. We spied some great deals on Martin, Taylor, Fender, Epiphone, Ibanez, and loads more.

If you prefer electric guitar, you should over to the official Fender shop, where you can bag yourself $200 off Player Plus guitars. Decidedly more modern takes on the Fender staples, the Player Plus Series gives you features like rolled fingerboards, locking tuners, upgraded pickups, and some properly unique paint jobs, now with a serious discount.

At Musician's Friend, their Winter Warm-Up sale continues with reductions of up to 40% off a huge range of guitar gear. We had a look through the sale and spotted some great deals on Gibson and Epiphone guitars with up to $400 off, as well as some fantastic savings on TC Electronic pedals.

Finally, if you're in the mood for romancing, or you want to point your significant other in the right direction, Positive Grid has launched a Valentine's Day sale with big savings of up to 45% off smart amps and software. Featuring discounts on the Spark Mini and Spark Go, as well as some big savings on accessories it's a great one for gifting.

Below you'll find five handpicked deals from the team here with big discounts on some of our favorite gear. As always, we'll be back next week with more epic deals action for you so until then, happy hunting!

Editor's picks

Boss JB-2 Angry Driver: was $219.99 now $197.99 at Reverb Combining the tones of Boss' legendary Blues Driver with the JHS Angry Charlie, this dual overdrive pedal is incredibly versatile, able to pump out a huge range of drive tones. This B-stock model has got a $22 discount at Ted Brown Music over at Reverb, but with a brand new model costing $226, the discount is even bigger. This model has been on display but never used, so for all intents and purposes is brand new, making it an absolute steal.

Fender Player Plus Meteora HH: was $1,049.99 now $849.99 at Fender Shop Possibly the coolest-looking guitar Fender has released in the last few years, the Fender Player Plus Meteora HH is packed full of pro features at a much lower cost than you'd expect. Rolled fingerboard edges provide comfortable playing, an S-1 switching system delivers versatile tones, and locking tuners ensure the tremolo stays in tune when you lean on it. A $200 discount at the Fender shop takes it well below the $1k mark, which is awesome value for a stunning-looking and sounding guitar.

Epiphone Hummingbird: was $449 now $379 at Guitar Center A more affordable version of one of the most iconic acoustic guitars of all time, this Epiphone Hummingbird has got a tasty $70 discount in the acoustic guitar sale over at Guitar Center. Combining excellent playability and tone with incredible good looks, this guitar will turn heads for more than one reason.

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2: was $299 now $164 at Positive Grid Thanks to a significant update to the cab modeling system, Positive Grid's BIAS FX 2 can more than compete with big names like Neural DSP and Line 6 when it comes to guitar plugins. It's currently got a massive $135 reduction in the Positive Grid Valentine's Day sale, and can do any sound you can think of from pristine cleans to mid-gain blues and rock, to high-gain metal tones. Pack in a massive array of effects and you've got one of the most complete modeled tone packages available right now.

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro: was $169.99 now $149.99 at Musician's Friend Amongst the most popular headphones for mixing music, the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pros are a great choice for guitarists who are recording their own music or looking for a set of cans for silent practice. They've currently got a nice $20 discount in the Musician's Friend winter sale, and due to their popularity, they seldom go on sale so it's well worth picking a pair up if you're in the market for some new headphones.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: