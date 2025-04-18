Guitar World deals of the week: save $250 on a Gretsch semi-hollow guitar, bag a budget busting EQD delay pedal, plus all the best deals on guitar gear over the Easter weekend

Get the low down on the biggest savings and best guitar deals from all corners of the web

With Easter weekend approaching, there are loads of Spring Sales happening across the web, which means great deals on guitars, pedals, amps, and loads more gear. We've been hard at work hunting down the biggest savings from all the major retailers across the web, so if you're looking for a saving on some fresh gear, you're in the right place. Let's get to it...

Over at Guitar Center the Guitar-A-Thon continues with discounts on hundreds of guitars, amps, and pedals. There are loads of deals on electric guitars, so if you're looking for a new axe, then it's definitely the place to go shopping this weekend. We've seen great deals on Fender, Gibson, Gretsch, and plenty more so it's well worth a browse to see what you can pick up.

The Musician's Friend Spring Sale continues to add more deals to its offering, with some gigantic savings of up to 60% off gear still available. This sale has been running for a little while now, so we can't see it hanging around too much longer.

A new sale has launched over at the official Fender store this week, with up to 30% off a selection of their web-exclusive guitars. It includes limited edition Player Series guitars, as well as some great discounts on Squier's. It might only be around for a short time too as there's no end date for this one, so get on it if you're after a great value guitar.

Finally at Positive Grid you can continue to get up to 45% off their smart amps and software. We spotted some decent savings on the Spark Mini and Spark Cab, and you can get massive money off their excellent BIAS amp modeling software too.

That's it for this week and although it's a slightly lesser offering than we had last week there are still plenty of sales if you want to pick up something fresh this weekend. As always, we've picked out some of our favorite deals on gear for you below, and we'll be taking a break next week, so catch you in a fortnight for more of the best deals on gear.

TC Electronic Plethora X1
TC Electronic Plethora X1: was $159 now $129 at Sweetwater Sound

If you've got a busy pedalboard and need something compact that can cover a lot of ground, the TC Electronic Plethora X1 could be just what you need. It's great for those effects you only use for one song in the set, allowing you to select from 15 different sounds. It's currently got a nice $30 discount at Sweetwater, which takes the price well down past the $150 mark.

Read more: TC Electronic Plethora X1 review

View Deal
Positive Grid Spark 2
Positive Grid Spark 2 : was $299 now $249 at Guitar Center

The Positive Grid Spark 2 is arguably the best practice amp in the world right now, and with this awesome deal at Guitar Center you can pick it up for the same price as Spark 1 costs on the official PG site. Jam-packed full of superb amp and effects tones and with a huge array of practice tools, it's dense feature set makes it the ultimate amp for home practice.

Read more: Positive Grid Spark 2 review

View Deal
Gretsch G2622T Streamliner
Gretsch G2622T Streamliner: was $599.99 now $349.99 at Musician's Friend

If you're looking for a new semi-hollow guitar, this is one of the best deals we've seen all week. With a massive $250 reduction taking it down below the $400 mark, this Gretsch G2622T Streamliner guitar sounds just as good unplugged as it does running through an amp. We're big fans of the Filter'Tron style pickups, which are a low output humbucker perfect for rock and blues playing.

View Deal
Squier Limited Edition Paranormal Offset Telecaster
Squier Limited Edition Paranormal Offset Telecaster: was $449.99 now $359.99 at fender.com

If you're bored of the 'classic' guitars, then this Squier Limited Edition Paranormal Offset Telecaster does things in a completely different way. Combining the body of an offset with the electronics of an SH Telecaster, this stunning instrument is sure to turn heads when you rock up to your next practice or local venue.

View Deal
Earthquaker Devices Disaster Transport
Earthquaker Devices Disaster Transport: was $219 now $129 at Reverb

If you're looking for spooky sounding modulated delay tones, this deal on the Earthquaker Devices Disaster Transport over at the EQD store on Reverb is sure to get you salivating. This Reissue version of an EQD classic has got new Mod Mode and Mod Speed switches that let you further manipulate your delay tails, and with a massive $90 discount, it's superb value for money.

View Deal

