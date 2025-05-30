Guitar World deals of the week: save $500 on a Victory tube amp, get one of our top-rated Taylor acoustics with $200 off, plus all the week's best deals on guitar gear

Last weekend saw some big sales action thanks to the Memorial Day guitar sales so if you missed out, I'm afraid to say the vast majority of the sales are now over. Don't be too downhearted though, some Memorial Day deals are still hanging around, although they won't be here for too long.

At Sweetwater, their Memorial Day pedal sale is still going strong with massive discounts of up to 50% off. It's a great place to fill a gap in your pedalboard, and there's a limited selection of guitar amps, a small selection of electric guitars, and some accessories you can get your hands on with significant money off.

The Fender Memorial Day has been extended too, but we've got a feeling it won't be around for much longer so if you want to pull the trigger on a new guitar, now's the time. You can currently get up to 20% off some of their best guitars and basses, as well as select deals on guitar necks and some guitar pedals.

At Guitar Center, the Memorial Day sale has officially ended, but in its place a new sale has launched, providing discounts of up to 35% off acoustic guitars. It features massive brands like Taylor, Martin, and Epiphone, and one of our favorite acoustic-electric guitars, more details on which you can find below.

Musician's Friend has also finished their Memorial Day sale, but launched their Electric Guitar Month with up to 40% off some top guitar brands. Featuring instruments from Fender, Gibson, Epiphone, Sterling by Music Man, PRS, and loads more, plenty to get stuck into if you're looking for a new axe.

That's it for major sales action this week, as expected with Memorial Day deals cooling down there's a little less on offer than we saw last week. There are still plenty of great deals out there if you know where to look, and as usual, we've picked out some of our favorites for you below. We'll catch you next week in the same place for more of the best deals on guitar gear.

Editor's picks

Taylor 414ce Studio Sunset Blvd: was $2,499 now $2,299 at Guitar Center The Taylor 414ce is a brilliant instrument that currently appears in the top ten of our best acoustic guitars guide. As you'd expect from Taylor it is superbly put together and comes factory set with a low action, making it superbly playable from the moment you pick it up. In our opinion its a brilliant all-rounder acoustic guitar, and with $200 off at Guitar Center, well worth picking up if you're in the market for a new acoustic.

Keeley Caverns V2: was $199 now $169.15 at Musician's Friend Keeley's Caverns V2 is an excellent choice if you're looking for a reverb and delay pedal in a single unit. With plenty of flexibility in blending the two sounds, you can get everything from traditional tones through to some properly ambient soundscapes. It's not got the biggest reduction, but a nice $29 price drop pulls it well below the $200 mark, great value for two quality guitar pedals in one.

Fender Seat Belt Strap: was $24.99 now $10 at Fender Guitar straps aren't the most glamorous purchase you'll ever make, but having a strap for all of your guitars makes your life a lot easier. With a $14.99 discount, this Fender Seat Belt Strap is just 10 bucks at the official Fender shop, meaning you can kit out your collection with an individual strap for a lot less.

Electro-Harmonix Epitome: was $420.90 now $150.99 at Reverb The Electro-Harmonix Epitome takes three of EHX's iconic pedals and places them into one handy unit with some additional functionality. The Epitome features the ever-popular Micro Pog octave pedal, Electric Mistress flanger, and Holy Grail Reverb. This open-box pedal has a significant price drop of over $260 at the ProAudioStar shop on Reverb, giving you three guitar pedals for a ridiculously low price. It's worth it just for the POG to be honest, which alone retails more than this pedal costs!

Victory Amplification VX The Kraken: was $1,499 now $999 at Sweetwater Sound If you're looking for a top-quality metal amp, the Victory Amps VX The Kraken delivers monster tones, now at a ridiculously low price. With a huge $500 off at Sweetwater, it's superb value for money and with a clean, crunch, and high gain channel, surprisingly versatile even if it is aimed at heavier players.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: