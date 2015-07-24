Guitar World Recommends: Gator Cases Aluminum Pedal Boards — Video

Guitar World Recommends shines the spotlight on new and noteworthy gear for guitarists. This week, Guitar World recommends aluminum pedal boards from Gator Cases.

These pedal boards feature a universal mounting bracket provided for mounting most common power supplies beneath the board, and are angled for ease of access to pedals.

They also feature cable routing perforations that make routing signal and power easy, adjustable no slip rubber feet for board leveling and adhesive velcro strips.

For more about these pedal boards (and so much more), visit gatorcases.com. Or go directly to the company's lightweight aluminum GPB-BAK-OR model!