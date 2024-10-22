“Owens forever transformed country music”: Fender’s new Buck Owens signature guitars honor the late country great and revive some of his oldest custom guitar designs

The Bakersfield Sound pioneer and influential country icon was known for playing his custom red, white and blue guitars – and now they're officially back

Exploring the Buck Owens Collection | Artist Signature Series | Fender - YouTube Exploring the Buck Owens Collection | Artist Signature Series | Fender - YouTube
Watch On

Fender has honored the late country great Buck Owens with a pair of signature guitars – the Limited Edition Buck Owens Telecaster, and the Buck Owens Kingman.

Fender Buck Owens signature guitar
(Image credit: Fender)
Fender Buck Owens signature guitar
(Image credit: Fender)

Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.