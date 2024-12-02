“Whether it’s clean chords or aggressive fuzzed-out solos, this Mustang takes it all in its stride”: Achieve Nirvana for less with this roaring Cyber Monday discount on Fender's Vintera II '70s Competition Mustang

We gave this super-fun Fender a five-star review, and for $999 this Cyber Monday, it's a killer choice for anyone looking for a weapon for garage-rock, punk, surf-rock, or, obviously, grunge

Fender&#039;s Vintera II &#039;70s Competition Mustang guitar
(Image credit: Olly Curtis/Future)

Two years ago, the spunky Fender Mustang that Kurt Cobain used in Nirvana's era-defining Smells Like Teen Spirit music video sold at auction for an unbelievable $4.5 million.

Now, 99.99999999999% of us don't happen to own a football team, so owning a piece of actual Cobain-used gear is not within our reach. The next best thing, we reckon, is Fender's excellent Vintera II '70s Competition Mustang, the price of which has been slashed by $150 for Cyber Monday by Fender itself.

Fender Vintera II '70s Competition Mustang
Fender Vintera II '70s Competition Mustang: was US$1,149 now US$999 at Fender Shop

We gave this Mustang a five-star review, and there are a few reasons why. It's well-built, incredibly fun to play, has killer retro style, and can cover more tonal ground than its surface-level Nirvana associations would have you believe. At just $999 from Fender itself this Cyber Monday, this is a fantastic gigging companion for garage-rock, punk, surf-rock, or, of course, grunge.

View Deal

