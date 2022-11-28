Cyber Monday Fender deals 2022: shop the biggest Fender sale of the year

The Cyber Monday Fender deals are officially live! So, whether you're looking for a cut-price Stratocaster, an even cheaper Squier, a discounted classic amp, affordable pedals, or branded accessory, you've come to the right place.

Fender's Cyber Monday sale is live right now and there are massive discounts of up to 50% off their most popular models. But you aren't just limited to their site if you fancy a Fender bargain, as Guitar Center, Sweetwater, Musician's Friend, Thomann, and Andertons all have a fantastic Fender showing in their impressive sales, many of which have had new deals added for Cyber Monday.

You can still find unmissable deals on everything from electric guitars to acoustic guitars, combo amps, and even t-shirts, hoodies, and hats. If you're looking to improve your guitar-playing skills then take a look at Fender Play, where you can get 50% off an annual subscription.

Cyber Monday Fender deals: Amp deals

(opens in new tab) Fender Blues Junior IV: $749 $659 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

As one of the world’s most popular gigging guitar amps, the Fender Blues Junior is rarely discounted, so to find $90 off at Amazon is an exceptional deal indeed. This portable tube combo is easy to use, makes for a perfect pedal platform, and sounds killer at live volume levels.

Cyber Monday Fender deals: Electric guitar deals

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Telecaster Plus Top: $879 , now $729 (opens in new tab)

If you're on the hunt for an authentic-sounding Telecaster that offers a little extra aesthetic intrigue, look no further. Featuring familiarly solid specs such as a pair of Player Series single-coils and a breezy C-shape maple neck, this particular Player Plus Top Tele has the added bonus of flashing an AA flame maple top, giving it a subtle Burst Les Paul vibe. At $150 off, it's not one to be ignored.

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Telecaster, Surf Pearl: $849 , now $729 (opens in new tab)

Guitar Center is no stranger to limited-edition finishes, but this Surf Pearl colorway might just be one of its best. Conveniently, its strapped to a guitar that's equally impressive, with the Player Telecaster providing genuine Fender feel through an alder body, C-shape maple neck, 9.5"-radius fingerboard and Player Series single-coils. It's one of the best-sounding – and nicest-looking – Teles on the market right now, and it's currently $120 off.

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Strat, Black: $849 , now $729 (opens in new tab)

This one will appeal to fans of David Gilmour. There aren't too many Stratocaster spec combos more iconic than a black body and pickguard with a maple fingerboard, and thanks to this tasty Guitar Center deal you can harness that classic Gilmour vibe and those sought-after Strat sounds for $120 cheaper than usual.

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Strat HSS Plus Top: $909 , now $749.99 (opens in new tab)

Fender’s Player series guitar remains eminently popular thanks to its mix of fantastic build quality, timeless sound, and excellent price point. As far as we’re concerned you’ll be hard pushed to get as much bang for your buck with anything else - and now you can get this awesome HSS Strat with flame maple top at a reduction of $160.

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Strat: was $874.99 , now $729.99 (opens in new tab)

We're always waxing lyrical about the Fender Player Series and that's because they're such great value for money. This Limited Edition Shell Pink Strat just got even better with a generous discount of $145 in the Musician's Friend Cyber Monday deals.

(opens in new tab) Squier Classic Vibe Bass VI: $499.99 , $374.99 (opens in new tab)

A firm favorite of everyone from Robert Smith to John Lennon, Jack Bruce, and Joe Perry, the Bass VI is an incredibly versatile instrument that takes the best parts of a guitar and a bass and fuses them together - and right now the Squier version is only $374.99 at Fender.

(opens in new tab) Squier Affinity Series Strat HH: $289.99 , $217.49 (opens in new tab)

Sometimes a standard SSS Start simply won't cut it, and that's where the Squier Affinity Series Strat HH comes in. This extremely modern Strat features a thin, lightweight body, a slim C-shaped neck, a 2-point tremolo, and a pair of Squier humbucking pickups - all for $217.49!

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Telecaster RH: $459 $344 (opens in new tab)

One of the most radical Tele designs in the Fender catalog, the Contemporary Telecaster RH features a neck humbucker teamed with a rail humbucker for big modern tones, while the 12” fingerboard radius is tailored for soloing.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Active Jazzmaster HH: $489 $367 (opens in new tab)

Squier’s Active Jazzmaster HH isn’t far off an affordable Jim Root signature model, packing a streamlined control set and a pair of active humbuckers – not to mention two dazzling finishes, Shell Pink Pearl and Sunset Metallic.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Jaguar HH ST: $489 $367 (opens in new tab)

The Contemporary Jaguar takes the classic offset silhouette to the extreme, offering a pair of SQR Atomic humbuckers, along with coil-split and series/parallel switching options. All in all, it makes this short-scale model the most tonally flexible in the Contemporary Series lineup.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Stratocaster Special: $459 $344 (opens in new tab)

With its trio of single coils carefully positioned to provide a distinctive set of tones – not to mention optimal space for picking – the Contemporary Stratocaster Special is a singular take on Fender’s most famous format. A hardtail version, the Contemporary Stratocaster Special HT, is available for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Stratocaster HH FR: $489 $367 (opens in new tab)

A SuperStrat if ever we saw one, the Stratocaster HH FR deploys a pair of Squier Atomic humbuckers for chunky rock tones, with coil-split positions in the second and fourth selector spots. And, of course, the Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo is on hand to tackle the wildest divebombs you can throw at it.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Active Starcaster: $479 $359 (opens in new tab)

With a sealed semi-hollow design and two Squier SQR active ceramic humbuckers, this is a Starcaster for players of a heavier persuasion, and in Gunmetal Metallic and Shoreline Gold, it looks the part, too.

(opens in new tab) Squier 40th Ann. Jazzmaster: £385 , now £288 (opens in new tab)

This Jazzmaster celebrates 40 years of Squier guitars with a stunning white and gold finish, as well as a generous 24% discount courtesy of Thomann. Featuring the signature snarl of two Jazzmaster single coil pickups, this guitar has a host of switching options for putting your pickups out of phase, giving you plenty of different tones right out of the box. Add in the famous Jazzmaster tremolo and you’ve got a guitar that is just as good for indie as it is for math rock.

Cyber Monday Fender deals: Acoustic guitar deals

(opens in new tab) Fender CD-60S: $199 $155 at Fender.com (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for a beginner acoustic guitar deal this Cyber Monday, you won’t find a better offer than this: this Fender dreadnought features a solid spruce top for a rich tone, and comes with a gigbag, picks, strap, spare strings and a three-month subscription to Fender Play. It’s our favorite beginner acoustic guitar, and this discount at Fender.com is the best price we’ve ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Fender CD-60S All-Mahogany: $199 $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The CD-60S is also available in a luxurious all-mahogany configuration, which boasts a darker tone and classy aesthetic. Again, it features a solid mahogany top, along with mahogany back and sides, scalloped X bracing and an easy-to-play neck with rolled fingerboard edges and a walnut fingerboard. It’s had $40 knocked off at Amazon, but note that it doesn’t include any of the bonuses that come with the spruce model above.

(opens in new tab) Fender Acoustasonic Telecaster: $1,999.99 , $1,749.99 (opens in new tab)

Firmly channeling the spirit of innovation, Fender’s divisive ‘is it or isn’t it’ Acoustasonic Tele now has a huge reduction of $250 at Guitar Center. Featuring an Ebony fretboard, an acoustic engine with ten different voices, and a unique three-pickup system configuration, it may have its haters - but we love this groundbreaking guitar.

Cyber Monday Fender deals: Bass deals

(opens in new tab) Squier 40th Ann. P Bass LPB: was £389 , now £288 (opens in new tab)

With a stonking 25% off, this stunning-looking Squier P-Bass is one of the best deals we’ve seen at Thomann so far. Its unique combination of Lake Placid Blue finish and gold hardware celebrates 40 years of Squier, giving it a distinctive look to match the signature growl of the split single-coil pickup. Add in some pearloid block inlays and you’ve got a guitar that will definitely turn some heads at your next show.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Active Precision Bass PH: $499 $374 (opens in new tab)

Thanks to its active split single coil and humbucker pickups, this is one of the most versatile P-Basses you can buy for under $500, and with a roasted maple neck and sculpted heel, it plays above its price tag, too. You can get also get the five-string for $397.49, down from $529.99.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass HH: $499 $374 (opens in new tab)

The Contemporary Active has the Jazz Bass look, but with a fresh active pickup edge. A Fender-designed active 9V preamp is onboard, packing controls for volume, pickup blend, traditional tone, and stacked boost controls for bass and treble. A five-string version is also available, down from $529.99 to $397.49.

(opens in new tab) Squier Limited Edition P-Bass: $459.99 , now $389.99 (opens in new tab)

Based on a 70s P-Bass, this Limited Edition Classic Vibe Squier has the signature split coil pickup for that iconic P-Bass growl and a look that is sure to turn heads wherever you take it. It's got a cheeky $70 off the asking price over at Musician's Friend, and we particularly love the feel of the Maple neck with black block inlays.

Cyber Monday Fender deals: Ukulele deals

(opens in new tab) Fender Venice Ukulele: $89.99 , now $44.99 (opens in new tab)

This pint-sized Fender uke is an absolute steal at this price. Featuring a compact, comfortable body size, a slim C-shaped neck, and a stunning finish, this fun soprano ukulele is a must-have item for guitar players looking to expand their instrument collection.

Cyber Monday Fender deals: Fender Play deals

(opens in new tab) Fender Play: 50% off a one-year subscription (opens in new tab)

This Black Friday you can bag a 50% discount on a 12-month subscription. If you are a beginner player or you just want to improve your playing, this is the Cyber Monday guitar deal for you!

Cyber Monday Fender deals: Clothing deals

(opens in new tab) Fender X Wrangler clothing: Save big at Fender (opens in new tab)

Fender and Wrangler team up to bring you a stylish new collection of guitar-themed clothing that allows you to wear your musical inspiration on your sleeve - and with discounts on t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and more, it just got better.

Cyber Monday Fender deals: Case deals

(opens in new tab) Fender: 30% off any two select accessories & parts (opens in new tab)

Looking to stock up on Fender accessories or parts? Well now is the best time, as you'll bag 30% off if you grab two or more. Included is everything from cases to necks, cleaning kits, and replacement pickups.

Cyber Monday Fender deals: What else can I buy?

Obviously, we are going to see a steady stream of discounted guitars and basses in this year's Fender Cyber Monday sale, but that's not all that will be on offer. We are likely to see prices slashed on Fender's online learning platform, Fender Play, too. In fact, last year we saw 50% off a one-year subscription, and we are hoping to see a similar - if not better - discount this year.

Again, if last year is anything to go by, we will also see a slew of Fender official merchandise go on sale. This includes official t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and other wearables - meaning you can show the world who your favorite guitar brand is without breaking the bank.

Of course, it's not all music gear and Fender-branded items on offer around Black Friday. You'll also find bargains on great tech such as iPads, MacBook Pros and Amazon Echos.

(opens in new tab) Fender Play: 50% off a one-year subscription

Last Black Friday you could bag a 50% discount on a 12 month subscription, slashing the usual price of $89.99 down to just $44.99.

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Strat HSS Plus Top: $859 , now $699

If you like your Strats a bit more visually stimulating, this HSS-configured Plus Top in Blue Burst may just be the one for you. It's a regular Player Strat at heart but capable of just that little bit more than most Strats thanks to the Player Series humbucker in the bridge - and last year you saved $160 off the price.

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Telecaster Plus: $829.99, now $699.99

Fender Player Telecaster Plus is a fantastic option for those seeking the unique sound only a Telecaster provides, but with a sleek modern edge. The inclusion of a flame maple veneer and striking blue burst finish gives this already stunning guitar a completely new look, and with $300 off, this was a stellar deal.

(opens in new tab) Squier Classic Vibe '60s Stratocaster: Was $449 , $399

This was one of the best Stratocaster deals last Black Friday. Squier's Olympic White-finished beauty is equipped with vintage-inspired pickups and hardware and is rarely discounted, making this a rare opportunity to secure a bargain.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass HH: $479.99 , $429.99

A perfect beginner bass (opens in new tab) – or indeed a killer addition to any instrument collection – the Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass HH features an excellent set of specs for the price, including a transparent-sounding ash body, maple neck and fingerboard, Squier-designed SQR ceramic humbuckers, and a wealth of controls for crafting your perfect bass tone. And it was $50 cheaper last year.

(opens in new tab) Squier Classic Vibe '60s Mustang: $449.99 , $379.99

The Mustang is a bonafide grunge icon - its fabulously wonky body has inspired a generation of rebellious musicians and with $70 off at Musician’s Friend last year, you could join the ranks of alt-rock royalty for less.

(opens in new tab) Squier Classic Vibe '60s Esquire: $479.99, $429.99

The Esquire is a legend in the world of electric guitar, and you can get your hands on one for less than you ever thought was possible last Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass: $449.99 , $349.99

The Contemporary series builds on Fender's legacy and brings it into the modern-day, with sought-after features and sleek new finishes. The SQR Active Ceramic pickups deliver bags of low-end punch and a clarity only found on active electronics - and even better, saved $100 off the retail price last year.

