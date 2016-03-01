Has Jimmy Page's Long-Lost Black Les Paul Been Found?

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

According to Gibson.com's Peter Hodgson, Jimmy Page's long-lost 1960 Les Paul Custom “Black Beauty” guitar has been found.

The axe was stolen from the Led Zeppelin guitarist in 1970.

The news sprang from a simple question posted to former Led Zeppelin roadie Henry “The Horse” Smith's Facebook Q&A page.

Last week, a fan named Sue Clement asked Smith if he had any new information about the guitar. On February 27, he replied:

“Glad to announce the Black Beauty is now back in the hands of Jimmy, thanks in part to (producer/musician/collector) Perry Margouleff. This happened just a few months ago. It was a happy day for me to see Jimmy get this back.”

While photos of the guitar aren't easy to track down, Page is shown holding it on the cover of a CD called Jimmy Page and His Heavy Friends: Hip Young Guitar Slinger, below. (It looks like a very fab, gear and groovy album, by the way.)

Stay tuned for more details about this story.